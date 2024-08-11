Peacock 2024 Olympics Sunday schedule: What to watch, stream Aug. 11 from Paris Games

August 11, the final day of the 2024 Paris Olympics competition, marks the end of the historic two-week event. The grand closing ceremony will follow the last medal ceremony, providing a final opportunity to celebrate the Summer Games.

Several medals are still to be awarded in events such as the women's marathon, men's handball, men's and women's water polo, and the highly-anticipated women's basketball gold medal competition, a highlight of the final day.

After all the events have concluded, Paris will officially bid farewell to the historic Summer Games during the must-see closing ceremony by passing the torch to Los Angeles for the preparation of the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Here is the complete Peacock streaming schedule for Day 16, the final day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, on Sunday, August 11.

How to watch the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

TV: NBC | USA Network | CNBC | E! | Telemundo | Universo

Streaming: NBCOlympics.com | NBC app | NBC Olympic app | Peacock | Fubo (free trial)

Every event at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air live across one of NBC, USA Network, E! and CNBC, as well as Spanish broadcasts on Universo and Telemundo. All events will be available to stream live on Peacock, Fubo (which offers a free trial) and NBCOlympics.com.

How to watch: Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics live with Peacock

How to watch the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Closing Ceremony

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Streaming: NBCOlympics.com | NBC app | NBC Olympic app | Peacock | Fubo (free trial)

2024 Paris Olympic Games Day 16 schedule

Sunday, August 11:

Athletics:

Women's Marathon (Medal event): 2 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Basketball:

Women's Bronze Medal Game: 5:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Gold Medal Game: 9:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Cycling Track:

Women's Omnium, Scratch Race 1/4: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sprint, Semifinals - Race 1: 5:22 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Keirin, Quarterfinals: 5:29 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sprint, Semifinals - Race 2: 5:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Omnium, Tempo Race 2/4: 5:57 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sprint, Semifinals - Decider: 6:18 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sprint, Final for 5th-8th Places: 6:25 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Keirin, Semifinals: 6:29 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sprint, Finals - Race 1: 6:45 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Omnium, Elimination Race 3/4: 6:53 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sprint, Finals - Race 2: 7:15 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Keirin, Final for places 7-12: 7:23 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Keirin, Final for Gold: 7:32 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Sprint, Finals - Decider: 7:44 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Omnium, Points Race 4/4: 7:56 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Handball:

Men's Bronze Medal Match: 3 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Gold Medal Match: 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Modern Pentathlon:

Women's Final Riding Show Jumping: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Final Fencing Bonus Round: 5:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Final Swimming 200m Freestyle: 6:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Final Laser Run: 6:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Volleyball:

Women's Gold Medal Match: 7 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Water Polo:

Men's Classification 5th-6th: 3 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Bronze Medal Match: 4:35 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Gold Medal Match: 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Weightlifting:

Women's +81kg: 5:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Wrestling:

MFS 65kg Repechage: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 76kg Repechage: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 97kg Repechage: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 65kg Bronze Medal Match: 6 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 65kg Final: 6:25 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 97kg Bronze Medal Match: 6:35 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

MFS 97kg Final: 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 76kg Bronze Medal Match: 7:20 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

WFS 76kg Final: 7:45 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

