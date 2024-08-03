Peacock 2024 Olympics Saturday schedule: What to watch, stream today from Paris Games

Welcome to another day of competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Beach volleyball is a headlining competition from Saturday as group play heads into its final day, and the overall day at Eiffel Tower Stadium also consisting of lucky loser matches. Women's basketball Group A will also be in action as China takes on Puerto Rico and Serbia takes on Spain.

There will also be medal matches in women's singles table tennis — one of the more distinct, highly entertaining and competitive events at the Olympics — and men's doubles and women's singles and doubles tennis on Saturday. Sailing competition also continues in the Marseille Marina.

Other events that will be in action Saturday — that can be seen only on Peacock — include 3x3 basketball, badminton, boxing, handball, field hockey, judo and track and field, among others.

With that said, here's a full breakdown of Saturday's schedule of Olympic competition in Paris that is airing on Peacock, including start times and how to watch information:

2024 Paris Olympic Games Peacock Schedule today: Saturday, Aug. 3

Listings are subject to change. All events at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games — including the ones that air on linear TV — can be streamed on both Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

All times Eastern

Saturday, Aug. 3

3x3 Basketball

Women's Pool Round: Canada vs. Azerbaijan | 11:30 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Pool Round: Spain vs. Germany | 12 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Badminton

Women's Singles Quarterfinal | 2:30 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Singles Quarterfinal | 3:40 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Singles Quarterfinal | 4:50 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Singles Quarterfinal | 6 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Doubles Bronze Medal Match | 9 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Doubles Gold Medal Match | 10:10 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Basketball

Women's Group Phase - Group A: China vs. Puerto Rico | 5 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Group Phase - Group A: Serbia vs. Spain | 7:30 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Beach Volleyball

Men's Pool C Play: Germany (Ehlers/Wickler) vs. Poland (Bryl/Losiak) | 3 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Pool C Play: Australia (Hodges/Schubert) vs. France (Bassereau/Lyneel) | 4 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Pool D Play: Switzerland (Esmee/Zoe) vs. Paraguay (Poletti/Michelle) | 5 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Pool F Play: Spain (Alvarez M/Moreno) vs. Germany (Ludwig/Lippmann) | 6 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Pool F Play: France (Placette/Richard) vs. Switzerland (Huberli/Brunner) | 10 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Pool D Play: Canada (Melissa/Brandie) vs. Latvia (Tina/Anastasija) | 11 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's or Women's Lucky Loser | 12 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's or Women's Lucky Loser | 3 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's or Women's Lucky Loser | 4 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's or Women's Lucky Loser | 5 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Boxing

Men's 57kg - Quarterfinals | 9:30 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's 71kg - Quarterfinals | 2:32 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's 50kg - Quarterfinals | 3:04 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's 66kg - Quarterfinals | 3:36 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's 60kg - Semifinal | 4:08 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Equestrian

Dressage Team Grand Prix Special | 4 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Fencing

Women's Sabre Team Table of 8 | 7 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Sabre Team Classifications 5-8 | 8:30 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Sabre Team Semifinal 2 | 9:20 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Sabre Team Semifinal 1 | 9:20 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Sabre Team Placement 5-6 | 10:10 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Sabre Team Placement 7-8 | 10:10 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Sabre Team Bronze Medal Match | 1 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Sabre Team Gold Medal Match | 2 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Handball

Women's Preliminary Round Group B: Hungary vs. Netherlands | 3 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Preliminary Round Group B: Spain vs. France | 5 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Preliminary Round Group B: Brazil vs. Angola | 8 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Preliminary Round Group A: Slovenia vs. Sweden | 10 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Preliminary Round Group A: Norway vs. Germany | 1 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Preliminary Round Group A: Denmark vs. Korea | 3 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Field Hockey

Women's Pool B: Great Britain vs. Argentina | 4 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Pool A: Netherlands vs. Japan | 4:30 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Pool B: Australia vs. Spain | 6:45 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Pool A: China vs. France | 11 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Pool A: Germany vs. Belgium | 1:45 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Judo

Mixed Team Preliminary Rounds | 2 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Mixed Team Elimination Round of 16 | 2 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Mixed Team Quarterfinals | 3:40 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Mixed Team Repechage | 4:40 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Mixed Team Semifinals | 5:15 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Mixed Team Bronze Medal A | 10 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Mixed Team Bronze Medal B | 10:40 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Mixed Team Final | 11:20 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Sailing

Men's Dinghy - Race 5 | 6:15 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Dinghy - Race 6 | 7:23 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Dinghy - Race 5 | 8:25 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Dinghy - Race 6 | 9:33 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Mixed Multihull - Race 1 | 9:45 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Mixed Multihull - Race 2 | 10:37 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Mixed Dinghy - Race 3 | 11:05 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Mixed Multihull - Race 3 | 11:29 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Mixed Dinghy - Race 4 | 12:12 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Shooting

Women's Pistol Final | 3:30 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Skeet Final | 9:30 a.m. | PPeacock and NBCOlympics.com

Table Tennis

Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match | 7:30 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Singles Gold Medal Match | 8:45 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Tennis

Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match | 6 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Singles Gold Medal Match | 8:30 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match | 11 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Track and Field

Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles | 4:05 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Pole Vault Qualification | 4:10 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's 100m Preliminary Round | 4:35 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Decathlon Discus Throw - Group A | 4:55 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's 800m Repechage Round | 5:10 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's 100m Round 1 | 5:45 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Decathlon Discus Throw - Group B | 6 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Decathlon Pole Vault | 7:40 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw - Group A | 1:10 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's 1500m Repechage Round:1:10 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Shot Put Final | 1:10 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's 100m Semi-Final | 1:50 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw - Group B | 2:10 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Triple Jump Final | 2:20 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

4 x 400m Relay Mixed Final |2:55 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's 100m Final | 3:20 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Decathlon 1500m | 3:45 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Volleyball

Women's Preliminary Round - Pool C: Netherlands vs. Dominican Republic | 3 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women's Preliminary Round - Pool B: Japan vs. Kenya | 7 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Preliminary Round - Pool B: Poland vs. Italy | 11 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Preliminary Round - Pool A: Canada vs. Serbia | 3 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Water Polo

Men's Preliminary Round - Group B: Spain vs. Japan | 4:30 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Preliminary Round - Group A: Croatia vs. Greece | 6:05 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Preliminary Round - Group B: Australia vs. Hungary | 9 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Preliminary Round - Group B: Serbia vs. France | 1:30 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Preliminary Round - Group A: Italy vs. Romania | 3:05 p.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

How to stream, watch Paris Olympics on Peacock

You can stream events from the 2024 Paris Olympics that are on Peacock on PeacockTV.com, web browser, mobile/tablet devices (iOS and Android) and Amazon Fire TV among a handful of other ways.

Peacock's Premium option costs $5.99 per month while the Premium Plus option (ad-free) costs $11.99 a month. Peacock also offers a student discount, where college students can access the premium option for $1.99 a month with your student email. Click here to download and get started.

