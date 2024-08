Peacock 2024 Olympics Monday schedule: What to watch, stream today from Paris Games

The final week of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games begins Monday, with a long list of competitions available for fans to catch on Peacock.

Simone Biles will be going for gold twice on Monday, in the final of the women's balance beam and floor exercise competitions. Team USA will be represented by two athletes in each of those events, with Suni Lee (balance beam) and Jordan Chiles (floor exercises) also qualifying for the final.

2024 PARIS OLYMPICS: Follow USA TODAY's complete coverage here

Those are two of the four Olympic medals available in artistic gymnastics on Monday, which will have some big events spread across multiple competitions. The semifinals and medal rounds in men's and women's 3x3 basketball are set for Monday, as are four medal events in track and field and both men's soccer semifinal matches.

In total, events from 19 different Summer Olympics competitions will take place on Monday, including knockout play in beach volleyball, 15 different track and field events, and the gold medal race in women's team sprint cycling.

Here's the full streaming schedule for the 2024 Paris Olympics on Monday, Aug. 5:

Peacock Olympics schedule: What to watch, stream today

Monday, Aug. 5

Artistic Gymnastics:

Men's Parallel Bars Final (Medal event): 5:45 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Balance Beam Final (Medal event): 6:36 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Horizontal Bar Final (Medal event): 7:31 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Floor Exercise Final (Medal event): 8:20 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Artistic Swimming:

Team Technical Routine: 2:30 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Athletics:

Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1: 4:05 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Discus Throw Qualification - Group A: 4:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Pole Vault Qualification: 4:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 400m Hurdles Repechage Round: 4:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 400m Repechage Round: 5:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Discus Throw Qualification - Group B: 5:35 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 400m Round 1: 5:55 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 200m Repechage Round: 6:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Pole Vault Final (Medal event): 1 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 3,000m Steeplechase Round 1: 1:04 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 200m Round 1: 1:55 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Discus Throw Final: 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 200m Semi-Final: 2:45 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 5,000m Final (Medal event): 3:10 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 800m Final (Medal event): 3:45 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Badminton:

Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match: 3:45 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Singles Gold Medal Match: 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match : 8:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Singles Gold Medal Match: 9:40 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Basketball 3x3:

Women's Semifinal: 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Semifinal: 12 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Semifinal: 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Semifinal: 1 p.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Bronze Medal Game: 3 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Bronze Medal Game : 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Gold Medal Game: 4:05 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Gold Medal Game: 4:35 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Beach Volleyball:

Men's or Women's Round of 16 (8 Matches): 3 a.m. ET - 4 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Canoe Slalom:

Women's Kayak Cross Quarterfinal: 9:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kayak Cross Quarterfinal: 9:52 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kayak Cross Semifinal: 10:15 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kayak Cross Semifinal: 10:28 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kayak Cross Small Final (Medal event): 10:43 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kayak Cross Small Final (Medal event): 10:48 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kayak Cross Final (Medal event): 10:55 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kayak Cross Final (Medal event): 11 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Cycling Track:

Women's Team Sprint, Qualifying: 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Team Pursuit, Qualifying : 11:27 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Team Sprint, First Round: 12:55 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Team Sprint, Qualifying: 1:09 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Team Sprint, Final for place 7-8: 1:46 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Team Sprint, Final for place 5-6: 1:49 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Team Sprint, Finals - For Bronze: 1:53 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Team Sprint, Finals - For Gold: 1:58 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Diving:

Women's 10m Platform Preliminary: 4 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 10m Platform Semifinal: 9 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Equestrian:

Jumping Individual Qualifier: 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Soccer:

Men's Semifinal: 12 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Semifinal: 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Field Hockey:

Women's Quarterfinal: 4 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Quarterfinal: 6:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Quarterfinal: 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Quarterfinal: 2 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Sailing:

Men's Kite - Race 5 : TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Race 5: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Race 6: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Race 6: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Race 7: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Race 7: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Race 8: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Race 8: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Multihull - Race 7: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Multihull - Race 8: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Multihull - Race 9: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Dinghy - Race 9: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Dinghy - Race 10: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Dinghy - Race 9: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Dinghy - Race 10: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Dinghy - Race 7: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Dinghy - Race 8: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Sport Climbing:

Men's Boulder & Lead, Semifinal Boulder: 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Speed, Qualification - Seeding: 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Speed, Qualification Elimination: 7:40 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Surfing:

Men's and women's semifinals: 1:00 p.m. ET Peacock and NBCOlympics.com. (rescheduled from Saturday)

Table Tennis:

Men's & Women's Team Round of 16: 4 a.m. ET - 2 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Triathlon:

Mixed Relay (Medal event): 2 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Volleyball:

Men's Quarterfinals: 3 a.m. ET - 3 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Water Polo:

Men's Preliminary Round - Group B: Hungary vs. Serbia: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Preliminary Round - Group B: Australia vs. Japan: 7:35 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Preliminary Round - Group A: Greece vs. Italy: 9:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Preliminary Round - Group A: Croatia vs. United States: 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Preliminary Round - Group B: France vs. Spain: 2:05 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Preliminary Round - Group A: Romania vs. Montenegro: 3:40 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Wrestling:

Men's Greco-Roman 60kg 1/8 Final: 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Freestyle 68kg 1/8 Final: 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

M en's Greco-Roman 130kg 1/8 Final: 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

M en's Greco-Roman 60kg 1/4 Final: 10:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

W omen's Freestyle 68kg 1/4 Final: 10:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Greco-Roman 130kg 1/4 Final: 10:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

M en's Greco-Roman 60kg Semifinal: 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

M en's Greco-Roman 130kg Semifinal: 3:20 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Freestyle 68kg Semifinal: 3:40 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics live with Peacock

Paris Olympics 2024: How to watch the Summer Games across TV and streaming

Date: July 24-Aug. 11

TV: NBC | USA Network | E! | CNBC | Golf Channel | Telemundo | Universo

Streaming: NBCOlympics.com | NBC app | NBC Olympic app | Peacock | Fubo (free trial)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Peacock 2024 Olympics schedule today: What to watch, stream on Aug. 5