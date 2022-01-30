Peachy Den Explores the City in New "Soft Girl" Collection

Cult-favorite U.K. label Peachy Den is back with a new drop. Some of the brand's bestsellers return, joining new designs in the "Soft Girl in the City" collection.

The range is comprised of garments for the ultimate "Euphoria High" look. The Elle Bra, available in "Hot Sauce" and "Liquorice," can be worn on its own with strappy details or can be styled with the Elle Bolero. The Iris set features contrast stitching on the hems, while the Savannah Bottoms are covered in tie-dye print. Elsewhere, Peachy Den introduces the Lalana Bottoms, the label's first-ever vegan leather pants. For a more streetwear-inspired look, you can opt for the Mimi Bottoms paired with the sheer Aria Cami.

Peep the "Soft Girl in the City" collection above