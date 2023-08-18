Peach salad with pickled onions, feta and mint recipe

Serve up summer with sweet peaches and salty feta

This is version of a salad I made in France, with peaches, thinly sliced and lightly pickled onions, feta and mint. Slightly rubbish London peaches can be pepped up with a sweet, tart dressing, feta shavings bring a lovely salty creaminess, and I love mint with peaches.

On holiday we had this with barbecued chicken legs, spicy tomato couscous and a kind of caponata. It could work just as well with little lamb cutlets, rubbed with harissa, garlic and dried oregano and cooked under the grill until the fat is popped and golden and the flesh still just pink.

Serves

6

Ingredients

75ml white wine vinegar

25ml sherry vinegar

1 tsp honey

1 tsp fennel seeds

A small red onion, finely sliced

4 peaches

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

A big pinch of chilli flakes

100g feta

A handful of mint

Method

Put the onion in a bowl with a big pinch of salt and scrunch with your fingers. Put the vinegars in a small saucepan with the honey and fennel seeds. Bring to a simmer and stir to melt the honey. Remove from the heat and pour over the onion. Leave to sit for at least 20 minutes. Remove the stones from the peaches and slice thinly. Lay the slices on a large serving plate and sprinkle with salt. Once the onion has had some time in the vinegar, scatter the slices over the peaches, leaving the vinegar behind in the bowl. To the bowl, add a pinch of salt, the chilli flakes and olive oil. Whisk with a fork to combine. Spoon over the peaches. Slice the feta lengthways so you get long strips. Break the strips over the plate of peaches. Finish with a few mint leaves.

