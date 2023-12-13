Peach Fuzz or Apricot Crush? Why the Fruity Hue Will Be Big in 2024

Peach Fuzz was recently dubbed Pantone's color of the year for 2024, but it's not the first time we've seen an iteration of the fruity hue bubble up as one to watch. Back in 2022, trend forecasting agency WGSN also announced that its version of the color, dubbed Apricot Crush, was destined to take over both retail and runways for Spring/Summer 2024 and Fall/Winter 2024.

Either way, the color is set to make multiple appearances next year, with the tangy tone already infiltrating 2024's best beauty buys and beyond. So what makes it set to be the next big one, and where have we seen it so far?

According to WGSN, the color brings a "warming luminosity" to our lives, tapping into a desire for more joyful neutral tones across homeware and fashion. Additionally, the hue seemingly boasts a more gender-inclusive appeal than the likes of Millennial Pink or Digital Lavender.

Similarly, Pantone's iteration,"Peach Fuzz" boasts a "velvety, gentle peach tone" which also seemingly comes from a wellbeing approach, citing the mind, body and soul as its key driver. "In seeking a hue that echoes our innate yearning for closeness and connection, we chose a color radiant with warmth and modern elegance. A shade that resonates with compassion, offers a tactile embrace, and effortlessly bridges the youthful with the timeless," adds Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director, Pantone Color Institute,

Now we've explored what the color means and where it comes from, but where have we seen it already? At Fashion Week FW23, Sunnei's crowd-surfing models were spotted wearing mop-like textures in various hues -- one of which boasts a striking resemblance to the aforementioned peach and apricot tones.

Elsewhere, names like Molly Goddard and Rejina Pyo have embraced the delicate hue at their runway shows too, both of which sent peach-toned looks down the runway this past SS24 season. For Molly Goddard, the new color seemingly marks a shift from classic balletcore towards a more inclusive and contemporary version, drawing on the designer's signature tulle gowns and skirt structures.

For Rejina Pyo, the color made an appearance in its resort/SS24 collection, taking influence from the vibrant streets of Seoul. Featuring a silky, salmon-toned dress, the collection aimed to evoke a sense of "casual elegance" inspired by the "hot, humid and full of life" energy of the South Korean city.

Alongside these, we've seen similar hues adorn Miu Miu tights, Acne Studios' bags and beauty products like Tom Ford's Bitter Peach, Saie's liquid blush and Ami Cole's treatment oil. As we look ahead to Fall/Winter 2024 and Spring/Summer 2025, we expect to see more and more brands and designers adopting the trending hue in their own innovative ways.