Peacemaker's James Gunn reveals cast's group chat name

Joe Anderton
·2 min read
Peacemaker creator James Gunn loves his classic pop and rock tunes, stuffing his films full of them to great effect (remember how big the first Guardians of the Galaxy soundtrack was?).

It's no surprise then, that the group chat for the cast is named after a song from an obscure Finnish glam rock.

Star Jennifer Holland shared a screenshot of the group chat – on iMessage as opposed to WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger – with the name '11th Street Kids'.

'11th Street Kids' is the name of the song featured in Peacemaker episode 5, playing in the van. It's from the band Hanoi Rocks, who Peacemaker describes in the episode as "the greatest band ever".

Gunn also shared a screenshot of the group chat from his phone, showing the very different profile pictures that Brooks and Gunn have chosen for all the group members.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

In a tweet, Gunn revealed that he had Chukwudi Iwuji's profile picture as him in his Guardians of the Galaxy vol 3 outfit, before he realised that the identity of the character Iwuji is playing is one of the things they are keeping firmly under wraps.

Responding to all the rumours about his role, which include characters like Beta-Ray Bill or the High Evolutionary, Iwuji said: "I saw Silver Surfer, I saw Nova, I've seen [so many]. For me to wrap my head around the fact that I am the subject of speculation around the Internet is kind of fun. But I have to stay mum. I can't tell you. I'd love to."

Peacemaker streams new episodes every Thursday on HBO Max in the US, with UK transmission details still to be confirmed.

