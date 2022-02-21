Peacemaker creator James Gunn engaged to show star Jennifer Holland

Season 1 of Peacemaker may be over but its creator and one of its star are just getting started.

James Gunn and Jennifer Holland are engaged after seven years of dating, EW has confirmed.

Gunn is the director of box office hits such as the Guardians of the Galaxy series and The Suicide Squad, as well as the writer, director, and creator of the latter's spin-off HBO Max series Peacemaker, starring John Cena as the titular superhero.

Holland is best known for her role as the no-nonsense government agent Emilia Harcourt in Peacemaker, which she originated in The Suicide Squad.

Gunn posted a snapshot of Holland sporting an engagement ring on his Instagram with nothing but a smirk and heart emojis.

Viola Davis, who plays Amanda Waller in the DC cinematic universe, was among the first to wish the couple well, commenting with an enthusiastic "Aaaaaaaahhh!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!"

"Love you both," said Holland's Peacemaker co-star Steve Agee in the comments.

This will be Holland's first marriage, while this will be Gunn's second marriage. He was previously married to The Office's Jenna Fischer and divorced after six years of marriage.

According to a Hollywood Reporter profile on Holland, the couple met through a mutual friend, Michael Rosenbaum, a.k.a. Smallville's Lex Luthor.

"I just told him my whole life story," Holland said of their first date. "We spent like seven hours together and that's it. That's how it started."

