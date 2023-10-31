PeaceHealth St. Joseph’s penalized for violating dangerous waste laws

PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center has been penalized for repeated violations of Washington’s dangerous waste laws.

The Bellingham hospital was fined $21,000 by the Washington Department of Ecology for past violations, the agency said in a news release.

An inspection from 2022 showed multiple violations related to “basic preventative measures,” the release stated. These measures included failure to properly train staff in waste management and emergency procedures, failure to inspect and document waste storage areas on a weekly basis, and failure to submit required annual reports to the state.

PeaceHealth has 30 days to pay the penalty or appeal it to the state Pollution Control Hearings Board.

The medical center has a history of not complying with dangerous waste regulations, and received a similar penalty in 2018, according to the news release. St. Joseph’s has not established any sort of long-term system for handling dangerous waste, the state said.

Dangerous waste includes anything that is toxic, reactive, corrosive and/or ignitable. It can become a safety issue for people and the environment if not handled properly. It can even release toxic fumes and create explosions, according to the Department of Ecology.

A spokesman for PeaceHealth could not be immediately reached for comment.