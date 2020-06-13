Peaceful youth rally held downtown Toronto for 'solutions to racial inequality'

A peaceful youth rally is underway downtown Toronto in what organizers are calling an attempt to raise awareness for issues plaguing the Black community and to find "solutions to racial inequality."

"We're here to recognize that for 400 years, my people have been oppressed, we've been afflicted," said Jacob Malcolm, a member of Remember the 400 — the non-profit community group leading the event.

"We're here to recognize that we need to start the repairing process from within the community and outside the community."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Participants congregated at Christie Pits Park around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon, weaving their way through downtown Toronto streets toward Queen's Park, all the while chanting phrases like "Black Lives Matter" and "I can't breathe."

Toronto has seen multiple protests and demonstrations against racism and police brutality following the deaths of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a Toronto woman who fell to her death from her apartment balcony, and George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died as he was pinned under the knee of a police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.

"We hear the cries of our brothers and sisters across the border and worldwide," Malcolm told CBC Toronto.

"We need to wake up — change needs to happen."

Group member Tamar Houlder agrees.

"People think there is just one Breonna Taylor or one George Floyd, but there are millions of Breonna Taylors and George Floyds," she said. "Enough is enough."

Talia Ricci/CBC

"Once people realize that the time for fighting for our people is long overdue, they will be out here marching with us too."

Malcolm says this is not an "isolated" problem, but one affecting people worldwide, which is why "it's important to come together and fight this problem together."

Story continues

'You need to stand up for yourselves'

Jamal Myers brought his two young daughters, London and Raiyne on Saturday for what was their first protest.

When asked why she was there, London said "because I'm black" and "to end this racism."

"You need to stand up for yourselves, right?" Myers said.

He added that it's important for his daughters to "know who they are."

"I'm very proud of both of them," he added.

Talia Ricci/CBC

Meanwhile, another anti-Black racism rally is being held outside Old City Hall, where protesters are calling for an end to "anti-Black racism and discrimination in institutions and systems."

"The Black Community is calling on the Ontario Government, institutional leaders and systems of power to move beyond studies, convening committees and task forces to implement policies and reforms achieving real change," said Adaoma Patterson, president of the Jamaican Canadian Association, in a release.

"The time for real action is now."