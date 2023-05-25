Peace Out Is Dedicated To Making Sure You’ve Got "Thee Glow" All Summer Long With Its New Vitamin C Glow Stick

Skincare brand Peace Out has turned the tide to eye care with the launch of its Vitamin C Glow Stick just in time for summer.

Vitamin C Glow Stick is formulated to work wonders on the delicate skin surrounding the eyes. The solid serum balm comes equipped with a potent blend of four distinct types of Vitamin C, peptides and caffeine, which all collaborate to invigorate and soften the eye area almost instantly. The product stands out most because dull, textured skin will be immediately transformed to reveal more radiant and smoother-looking skin. This stick is perfect for anyone looking for quick and visible results for both eyes and the face.

Peace Out's Vitamin C Glow Stick retails for $28 USD and is up for grabs via the brand's website.