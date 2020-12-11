Peabody pleased with Santa's visit on Nov. 28

BROCKTON – Mayor Chris Peabody commends the Kinsmen for Saturday night’s (Nov. 28) Santa visit to Walkerton.

“They did a good job,” he said.

The mayor walked the 8.8-kilometre route and saw a lot of smiling faces.

Because of COVID-19, there was no big parade this year. However, arranging to have Santa driven through town, accompanied by fire trucks, proved to be a great way for children to see Santa while maintaining distancing. Even the weather co-operated.

To date, Peabody said there have been two excellent Christmas events – Saturday night’s visit from Santa, and the BIA’s Christmas Market.

Despite Christmas and COVID-19, the work of the municipality and county continues.

There’s a meeting of county council this week, and Peabody anticipates there may be a race for warden.

Another topic that could arise at county council (and most certainly will at next week’s municipal council meeting) involves changes to provincial legislation about conservation authorities.

Peabody strongly supports the change that would require municipal representatives on conservation authority boards to vote as directed by their municipality. It’s a marked change from the “hang your hat at the door” mentality that had directors responsible to the authority, not their electors.

He noted the province didn’t mandate the changes to Saugeen Valley Conservation Authority (SVCA) that saw the removal of a number of popular programs such as Swamp Tours – and two well-respected staff members.

“Brockton should have been asked,” Peabody said.

“We pay the bulk of conservation authority funding.”

“Representatives on the board should be loyal to their electors,” added Peabody.

Peabody said he’d like to find out more about minister’s orders that would allow the province to overrule municipalities on conservation authority matters, for example, the case in Pickering where there’s a proposed development next to a provincially significant wetland.

There have been situations where the SVCA was in direct conflict with the municipality – the Gay Lea Foods expansion and Truax Dam. The new provincial legislation would give municipalities a greater say in such matters, he said. He noted both projects worked out well despite the conservation authority.

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times