Peabody: ‘Good news’ for Brockton about ER closures

BROCKTON – Brockton Mayor Chris Peabody said South Bruce Grey Health Centre (SBGHC) has “good news” for local communities hit hard by frequent emergency room closures.

Nancy Shaw, SBGHC’s CEO, made a presentation to Brockton council Oct. 10, about the closures. Peabody said in an interview prior to the meeting that the information provided by Shaw for the council agenda package stated the province will be funding agency nurses – a short-term but welcome solution to the staffing shortage.

The mayor explained that growing frustration over the closures led the Arran-Elderslie mayor to call for another public meeting in Chesley.

“I suggested three council meetings instead of one public meeting in Chesley, to address the concerns of all the communities affected by the sporadic closures. Fortunately, Nancy Shaw agreed,” said Peabody.

She’ll also be addressing councils in West Grey and Arran-Elderslie.

Housing continues to be at the top of Peabody’s agenda for Brockton. The municipality is seeking funding through the federal housing accelerator grant program. Among the complications, he said, is a need for the federal government and province to be on the same page with housing regulations. The province is allowing three additional housing units on a single property, while the federal government says four on a single property. There are also issues regarding short-term rentals, with the federal government intending to tax such rentals at a higher rate than other properties.

“I’m definitely following it (news about the grant program),” said Peabody.

He noted that to date, he hasn’t seen any of the federal grant money go to municipalities with a population under 10,000, possibly due to the complicated application process.

“I’m still hopeful,” he said, noting a lot of effort went into Brockton’s application.

He also has high hopes for a proposed training centre in the East Ridge Business Park. That, too, involves both federal and provincial governments – mostly provincial. The problem there is the resignation of Monte McNaughton, former minister of labour, immigration and skills development, with whom Brockton had met at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario conference.

Story continues

The new minister is David Piccini. Rick Byers, MPP for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound, recently assisted by setting up a Zoom meeting between Peabody and Piccini’s parliamentary assistant, Deepak Anand.

“It was good of Rick Byers to do that,” said Peabody, who said he’s been assured that “the rules are the same, only the minister has changed.”

Peabody said he attended the recent mayor’s breakfast hosted by his Hanover counterpart, Sue Paterson. Peabody noted there were a lot of presentations from staff at the event.

County development charges update

With one county councillor (Kincardine Mayor Kenneth Craig) absent at the Oct. 5 meeting of Bruce County council, Peabody, as county warden, was put in the rare position of having to cast the tie-breaking vote on deferring the decision on implementing development charges to a future meeting.

“That was a close one,” said Peabody.

He said he remains convinced of the need for county development charges, and with the changes providing exemptions for rental and affordable housing units, he said the county has come up with a bylaw “that’s balanced.”

He expressed surprise that three members of county council voted against implementing development charges, and said with the changes, he anticipates the bylaw will pass.

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times