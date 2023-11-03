Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Peabody Energy's shares before the 8th of November in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of November.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.075 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.30 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Peabody Energy has a trailing yield of 1.3% on the current stock price of $23.63. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Peabody Energy's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Peabody Energy has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Peabody Energy has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 0.7% of its income after tax. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 1.9% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Peabody Energy's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 30% per annum for the past five years. Peabody Energy earnings per share have been sprinting ahead like the Road Runner at a track and field day; scarcely stopping even for a cheeky "beep-beep". We also like that it is reinvesting most of its profits in its business.'

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Peabody Energy has seen its dividend decline 6.9% per annum on average over the past six years, which is not great to see. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Peabody Energy? Peabody Energy has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past six years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

In light of that, while Peabody Energy has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Peabody Energy that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

