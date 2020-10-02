PEABODY ENERGY INVESTOR ALERT: Shareholder Lawsuit Filed

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2020 / Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU). Investors who purchased BTU securities between April 3, 2017, and October 28, 2019, that are interested in being a lead plaintiff are encouraged to visit www.tenlaw.com/cases/Peabody. Investors may also contact Thornton Law Firm at investors@tenlaw.com, or call 617-531-3917.

The shareholder lawsuit alleges that Peabody and its executives failed to disclose to investors that the North Goonyella mine was at a heightened risk of shutdown due to the fact that Peabody failed to implement adequate safety controls and follow its own safety procedures. It is alleged that the truth about Peabody's inadequate safety practices was revealed on September 28, 2018, when a fire erupted at the mine, forcing Peabody to suspend operations indefinitely. Peabody shares fell $5.54 per share, or 13.4 percent.

Investors who suffered a loss in Peabody Energy Corporation that are interested to learn more about the lead plaintiff process are encouraged to contact the Thornton Law Firm's shareholder rights team at www.tenlaw.com/cases/Peabody, by email at investors@tenlaw.com, or calling 617-531-3917. The lawsuit alleges violations of the federal securities laws, and the class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. Shareholders do not need to be a lead plaintiff to recover as a class member. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. There is no minimum number of shares required to be a class member. The lead plaintiff serves as a representative of all investors in the lawsuit. Interested BTU shareholders have until November 27, 2020, to apply to be a lead plaintiff.

This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

