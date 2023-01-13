Peabody: Council tackles problem created by a previous council

BROCKTON – Mistakes made by council some 40 years ago are coming back to haunt today’s municipal decision makers in Brockton.

Mayor Chris Peabody said the errors connected with the Valleyside subdivision “have to be corrected.” The matter topped the agenda of the Jan. 10 council meeting, with a closed session scheduled as council seeks a legal opinion on options.

He explained that the council of the day back in the 1980s had been advised that the slope had to be stabilized prior to construction, but let the developer go ahead.

“Remediation plans were ignored,” he said.

The matter went to an Ontario Municipal Board hearing. Even though the property owners lost, council decided not to stabilize the slope.

“It was a bad decision,” Peabody said, “and it’s coming home to roost. There’s a price to be paid… erosion is occurring at a rate of half a metre per year.”

He noted Brockton’s CAO has been going through “piles of files” from 40 years ago, as present-day options are looked at.

The mayor said remediation could cost as much as $3.5 million.

It isn’t a bad news story, though.

“Current staff are dealing with it, not running from it,” said Peabody.

Airport on the agenda

Another item on the agenda that council is facing head-on involves Saugeen Municipal Airport. The proposed airport commission bylaw that’s coming before council “has significant deficiencies… I won’t be able to accept it,” said Peabody.

One problem he identified is “it doesn’t anticipate a future sale of the airport,” something that should be addressed with a property owned by three municipalities. Peabody said it was clear the airport commission had instructed its lawyer to write a bylaw that “the municipalities would not find acceptable.”

He went on to say, “I hope council will support a push for revisions” in the bylaw governing the operation of the airport.

It’s not the only issue the municipality is looking at involving Saugeen Municipal Airport. With Brockton’s budget deliberations looming, a letter in the agenda package for the Jan. 10 airport commission meeting from Hanover’s chief financial officer raises concerns about a deficit.

The mayor, who is Bruce County’s warden, noted an item on the agenda of this week’s meeting of the county’s corporate serves committee that indicates a financial “storm warning.”

Peabody said that there’s no mention of an increase in the tax rate, at least, not at this point. However, it warrants some close attention.

The same is true of housing. Peabody said he’d like to “look at concrete options” that would include hearing from Indwell – a charity that creates affordable housing, and a development in Town of the Blue Mountains. In addition, there’s a proposal from within Bruce County by a private developer regarding seniors’ homes.

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times