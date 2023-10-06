Peabody continues to prioritize housing

BRUCE COUNTY – Chris Peabody, Bruce County warden and mayor of Brockton, is anticipating a close vote on Thursday when the revised draft development charges (DC) bylaw comes before council.

Peabody said in an interview Tuesday, Oct. 3, that he’s “glad to see” such changes as exempting rental units from DCs. He noted the lack of rental units in the county and said he thinks that particular exemption is important to encourage construction of rentals, to get more affordable housing in Bruce.

Although he characterized the changes to the draft bylaw as “good revisions,” he noted council appears to be divided on the matter of development charges.

There is also some question of where the province is going on DCs. Peabody explained the “80 per cent rule,” which would exempt from DCs any residential development that comes in at 80 per cent of market value. However, “the province never defined what market value is. It does signal the province’s feeling on DCs,” he said. Should the province move ahead with this, the county could still have DCs on commercial builds, but there would be “a lot less revenue” than calculated by county staff.

As stated in the county staff recommendation, the purpose of DCs is to “recover the capital costs associated with the residential and non-residential growth within a municipality. The capital costs are in addition to the costs that would normally be constructed as part of a subdivision (i.e. internal roads, sewers, watermains, sidewalks, streetlights, etc.). Without the use of revenue from DCs to pay for the costs of the new growth-related capital or infrastructure, the county would have to rely on increasing property taxes.”

The recommendation stressed that if the county does not implement DCs, and intends to maintain the existing standard of service without deterioration due to growth, the county could have to raise property taxes by approximately 5.15 per cent.

The draft bylaw exempts rental housing and affordable housing from DCs. Should the bylaw pass, DCs will not be charged for the remainder of 2023.

Peabody added that housing remains his priority at both the county and municipal levels.

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times