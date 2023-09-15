Peabody calls ER closures ‘upsetting’

BROCKTON – Mayor Chris Peabody said Tuesday, Sept. 12 that he finds the situation with local emergency room closures “quite upsetting.”

He explained that he was willing to give hospitals the benefit of the doubt regarding closures during the summer, when staff traditionally take vacations. However, the situation has, if anything, become worse.

“Lately, there seems to be no rhyme or reason with closures,” said Peabody.

He noted one recent closure involving the hospital in Chesley came with about five minutes’ notice. The irregularity of the closures is having an impact on patients, he said, adding that people in Durham and Chesley, where most of the ER closures have taken place, will stop checking to see if the local ER is open and just head over to the hospital in Hanover, which has not experienced ER closures.

“This is very upsetting,” he said.

Brockton wants to look at options for SMA

The agenda of the Sept. 12 Brockton council meeting had a staff report on another matter that has been brewing for quite some time – Saugeen Municipal Airport.

“We need a new bylaw,” the mayor said.

The bylaw to which he referred is the one that governs airport operations. The current bylaw still lists Arran-Elderslie, along with Brockton, Hanover and West Grey, as a member municipality. Arran-Elderslie is no longer a member.

“We (Brockton and the SMA commission) haven’t been able to reach an agreement,” Peabody said. “Rather than continuing on and trying to hammer out a bylaw… dissolution is something we should explore.”

The report in the meeting agenda recommends that council authorize “a staff report coming forward evaluating the service and the potential implications of a sale or dissolution of the organization.”

“We’ll see if there’s support from the other two members,” Peabody said.

Brockton is sending a letter to West Grey and Hanover, “inviting them” to consider sale of the airport, or “a voluntary winding up.” A copy of the letter, along with other correspondence from SMA, was included with the report.

The letter states that in light of increasing financial challenges, rising interest rates and a delay in updated property tax assessments, “it is imperative that municipal councils consider their role as stewards for the municipality and balance the services provided with the economic impacts of those services to all residents within the municipality. As the main financial contributor, it is incumbent on… Brockton to consider the long-term viability of this service (the airport) and its benefits to all Brockton residents.”

The letter further states that if neither West Grey or Hanover is interested in looking at the possible sale of the airport, Brockton “is of the opinion that the cost-sharing agreement that was put in place in 2005 should be reviewed and renegotiated in the near future.”

SMA has been in operation since 1990.

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times