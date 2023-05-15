Peabody Awards Ceremony Canceled Amid ‘Uncertain and Meaningful Challenges That Exist Industrywide’

In what appears to be another effect of the ongoing writers’ strike, the 2023 Peabody Awards have been canceled.

“As an organization dedicated to honoring the most compelling and empowering stories in broadcasting and streaming media, we recognize and respect the position that many of this year’s Peabody Award winners find themselves in. Due to the ongoing uncertainty and meaningful challenges that exist industrywide, we have decided to cancel the 83rd annual Peabody Awards ceremony that was set to take place on June 11 in Los Angeles. Canceling the ceremony is extremely disappointing as this year’s 39 winners are immensely talented and have brought forth powerful stories that deserve to be celebrated,” the Peabody organization said in a statement.

