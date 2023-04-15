PE teacher reveals hilarious way he gets revenge on late colleagues

A school PE teacher has told his followers how he gets revenge on colleagues who make him late for his lunch break.

Tom Filline, a teacher and comedian based in Chicago, Illinois, regularly shares funny clips and anecdotes from his work on TikTok, where he has over 126,000 followers.

In his most recent post, he explains how he’s furious because a fellow teacher was eight minutes late picking up her class.

“Have you lost your mind?” he fumes. “That’s eight minutes of my lunch break, poof, gone. And hey didn’t even apologise, so guess what? It’s time for some revenge.”

Soundtracked by Eminem’s hit 2002 single “Without Me”, Filline records himself escorting the children into another classroom, adding a “wait for it” caption.

“Hey, there’s a bee in the hallway,” he calls, prompting the entire class to start screaming and jumping around as he shuts the door behind him.

“Good luck getting them quiet for silent reading time,” he gloats.

“This is one way i get revenge on late teachers,” he explained in the caption. “Stick to the schedule, people! (No bees or children were harmed in the making of this video.

“(Reposted due to sound being pulled at 5M views.”

His followers were delighted by the simple but effective act of revenge, with the clip receiving over a million likes.

“WHO ARE YOU? FOLLOWING FOREVER,” one fan commented, to which he responded: “I AM THE WHISTLE. I AM THE NIGHT. I AM THE ANGRY GYM TEACHER.”