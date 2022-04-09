Peña homers with parents watching, Astros thump Angels 13-6

  • Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena, left, takes part in an interview after the team's 13-6 win over the Los Angeles Angels in a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    1/10

    Astros Angels Baseball

    Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena, left, takes part in an interview after the team's 13-6 win over the Los Angeles Angels in a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Angels' Jared Walsh, left, is tagged out at home plate by Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado as Walsh tried to score on a single by Brandon Marsh during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    2/10

    APTOPIX Astros Angels Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels' Jared Walsh, left, is tagged out at home plate by Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado as Walsh tried to score on a single by Brandon Marsh during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers throws to a Houston Astros batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    3/10

    Astros Angels Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers throws to a Houston Astros batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Houston Astros' Jose Altuve celebrates in the dugout after his solo home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    4/10

    Astros Angels Baseball

    Houston Astros' Jose Altuve celebrates in the dugout after his solo home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Houston Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi watches a throw to a Los Angeles Angels batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    5/10

    Astros Angels Baseball

    Houston Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi watches a throw to a Los Angeles Angels batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani scores against the Houston Astros on a single by Jared Walsh during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    6/10

    Astros Angels Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani scores against the Houston Astros on a single by Jared Walsh during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado points to relief pitcher Bryan Abreu after Abreu struck out Los Angeles Angels' Tyler Wade to end the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    7/10

    Astros Angels Baseball

    Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado points to relief pitcher Bryan Abreu after Abreu struck out Los Angeles Angels' Tyler Wade to end the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Houston Astros' Aledmys Diaz celebrates his solo home run with teammates in the dugout during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    8/10

    Astros Angels Baseball

    Houston Astros' Aledmys Diaz celebrates his solo home run with teammates in the dugout during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Angels' Brandon Marsh breaks his bat as he pops out during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    9/10

    Astros Angels Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels' Brandon Marsh breaks his bat as he pops out during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena (3) signals to the dugout after sliding safely into second base with a double during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    10/10

    Astros Angels Baseball

    Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena (3) signals to the dugout after sliding safely into second base with a double during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena, left, takes part in an interview after the team's 13-6 win over the Los Angeles Angels in a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Angels' Jared Walsh, left, is tagged out at home plate by Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado as Walsh tried to score on a single by Brandon Marsh during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers throws to a Houston Astros batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve celebrates in the dugout after his solo home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi watches a throw to a Los Angeles Angels batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani scores against the Houston Astros on a single by Jared Walsh during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado points to relief pitcher Bryan Abreu after Abreu struck out Los Angeles Angels' Tyler Wade to end the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Houston Astros' Aledmys Diaz celebrates his solo home run with teammates in the dugout during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Angels' Brandon Marsh breaks his bat as he pops out during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena (3) signals to the dugout after sliding safely into second base with a double during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOE REEDY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Houston Astros
    Houston Astros
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kyle Tucker
    Kyle Tucker
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jared Walsh
    Jared Walsh
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Anthony Rendon
    Anthony Rendon
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Alex Bregman
    Alex Bregman
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jeremy Peña hit his first major league home run while his parents were being interviewed on the broadcast, Kyle Tucker went deep twice and the Houston Astros pounded the Los Angeles Angels 13-6 on Friday night.

Houston homered six times in total, with Jose Altuve, Aledmys Díaz and Alex Bregman also connecting. It's the 16th time Houston has had at least six homers in a game, and five of those have come since 2019. The Astros had 14 hits.

Jared Walsh had three hits and drove in two for the Angels.

Peña, Houston's rookie replacement at shortstop after Carlos Correa signed with Minnesota, got his first big league hit with a single in the second inning. He then led off the seventh with a drive to left-center while his mom and dad were being interviewed in the stands by Apple TV+.

“I'm happy, happy now,” Geronimo Peña said.

The homer sparked an eight-run inning that also included a three-run shot by Tucker and extended Houston's lead to 12-2. Tucker added a solo shot in the ninth.

Rafael Montero (1-0) was the winning pitcher while Oliver Ortega (0-1) took the loss.

Altuve went deep to left off Reid Detmers on the fifth pitch of the game. It was the 22nd career leadoff homer for the Astros second baseman.

The Angels answered with two runs in bottom of the first. Reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani led off with his first hit of the season, a bloop single to center, advanced to second on Anthony Rendon's hit and scored on Walsh's single. Rendon later scored on a passed ball.

Houston tied it at 2 in the fourth on Diaz's solo shot to left. Bregman made it 4-2 when he led off the sixth by going deep to left-center for his second homer in two nights.

FOR STARTERS

Both starting pitchers went four innings and allowed two runs. Houston's Jake Odorizzi struck out two while Detmers bounced back from Altuve's leadoff homer to strike out three.

HEY, SIRI

With Apple TV+ showing the game, Jose Siri made a diving catch in center to rob Brandon Marsh of a hit and scored the go-ahead run in the fifth.

Siri singled to lead off the fifht, stole second and advanced to third on Martín Maldonado's fly ball to left.

Siri appeared as if he was going to remain at third after Altuve's grounder, but he broke for home as soon as Rendon threw to first. Walsh might have had a chance to get Siri out with a good throw, but it was a high toss.

According to MLB Statcast, Siri was averaging 31.2 feet per second on the sprint home. Anything above 30 is considered elite speed.

WEB GEMS

The Angels were on the verge of taking a 3-1 lead in the first after Marsh's single to left, but Michael Brantley made a great throw that took one bounce before catcher Maldonado tagged Walsh out at the plate.

Brantley has 57 outfield assists since 2011, ninth among active players.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: 1B Yuli Gurriel is on the paternity list after flying back to Houston on Thursday night. Manager Dusty Baker said he expects Gurriel to rejoin the team before Tuesday's game at Arizona. IF Joe Perez was recalled from the taxi squad to fill Gurriel's roster spot.

Angels: OF Justin Upton was released. He was designated for assignment on April 2. The four-time All-Star is owed $19.5 million this season by the Angels after they couldn't agree on a trade.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Justin Verlander makes his first regular-season start since July 2020. The two-time Cy Young Award winner did not pitch last season after having Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in September of 2020.

Angels: RHP Noah Syndergaard (0-1, 9.00 ERA in 2021 with Mets) makes his Halos debut. He missed the majority of last season and all of 2020 recovering from Tommy John surgery.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • Here's a glimpse into Robert Lewandowski’s lifestyle

    From a bizarre diet to growing up in a sporty family, here is the success story of Polish football player Robert Lewanwoski.

  • This 11-year-old from Leamington is spending his summer go-kart racing in England

    Christian Papp was just four years old when he first got into go-kart racing, though he was too young to compete at that time. "I got into it because my dad was a former go-kart driver himself and I guess he's the one that got me into it and I really enjoy it," he said. Now at 11 years old, the Leamington, Ont., native is spending the majority of his weekends this summer competing in England. Christian and his father Jason travelled across the pond for the Super One Karting Championship, a 12-ra

  • How the Raptors' speed overwhelmed 76ers

    Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • 6 Quebec minor hockey players suspended over alleged racial abuse of Black players

    After some Black minor hockey players in western Quebec alleged they were racially abused, a Gatineau, Que., team has suspended six of its players and the provincial governing body cancelled weekend games. L'Intrépide de Gatineau issued a news release Friday in response to the allegations by apologizing to two U15 AAA players and their families "following deplorable incidents that occurred on and off the ice." The team also announced, after conducting its own investigation, six players would be

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • 14-year-old surfer from N.S. heading to national competition in B.C.

    A 14-year-old surfer from the Halifax area is heading to B.C. this weekend to represent Nova Scotia at a national competition. Juniper Balch of Lawrencetown is no stranger to breaking down barriers in the largely white sport. She's the only Black surfer to compete in her age category in the province, her mom said. As a volunteer with the North Preston Surf Program, Balch also helps introduce other Black youth to the sport that she fell in love with as a seven-year-old. "Maybe I'll see one or two

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • This NHL season is proving that parity is overrated

    The NHL lacks parity this season, and the product has never been better.

  • Hogwarts Legacy’s trailer revealed

    Hogwarts Legacy is coming this Christmas and you’ll finally be able to explore Hogwarts! So what do we know about the game so far?

  • Leaked WhatsApp messages show reason behind IceDogs owners' suspension

    The IceDogs were fined and their owners suspended due to inappropriate messages.