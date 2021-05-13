PDS Biotechnology: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) _ PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) on Thursday reported a loss of $3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Florham Park, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

The company's shares closed at $4.40. A year ago, they were trading at 91 cents.

