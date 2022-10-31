PDS Biotechnology Announces Conference Call and Webcast for Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

PDS Biotechnology Corporation

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of targeted immunotherapies for cancer and infectious disease, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on Monday, November 14, 2022, before the market opens. Following the release, management will host a conference call to review the financial results and provide a business update.



Monday, November 14, 2022, 8:00 AM EST Domestic: 877-407-3088 International: 201-389-0927 Conference ID: 13733006 Webcast: PDS Biotech Earnings Webcast

After the live webcast, the event will be archived on PDS Biotech’s website for six months.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of targeted cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies based on our proprietary Versamune® and Infectimune™ T cell-activating technology platforms. We believe our targeted Versamune® based candidates have the potential to overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy by inducing large quantities of high-quality, potent polyfunctional tumor specific CD4+ helper and CD8+ killer T cells. To date, our lead Versamune® clinical candidate, PDS0101, has demonstrated the potential to reduce tumors and stabilize disease in combination with approved and investigational therapeutics in patients with a broad range of HPV-positive cancers in multiple Phase 2 clinical trials. Our Infectimune™ based vaccines have also demonstrated the potential to induce not only robust and durable neutralizing antibody responses, but also powerful T cell responses, including long-lasting memory T cell responses in pre-clinical studies to date. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

Versamune® is a registered trademark and Infectimune™ is a trademark of PDS Biotechnology.

Investor Contacts:

Deanne Randolph

PDS Biotech

Phone: +1 (908) 517-3613

drandolph@pdsbiotech.com



Rich Cockrell

CG Capital

Phone: +1 (404) 736-3838

pdsb@cg.capital

Media:

Dave Schemelia

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Phone: +1 (609) 468-9325

dschemelia@tiberend.com

Bill Borden

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Phone : +1 (732) 910-1620

bborden@tiberend.com



