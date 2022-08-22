PDS Announces Latest Version of its Vista HCM Solution

PDS

PDS' MyVista app

PDS Vista mobile experience with a clean, fresh design and mobile standards that they expect and you’ll find it easy to configure, deploy and use.

PDS' MyVista desktop example

PDS introduces the improvements to their self-service experience, an updated mobile experience and the unveiling of their mobile app.

PDS' MyVista Tablet example

Leverage the Vista HCM as your employee engagement tool and incorporate company news, FAQs, links to company documents, reports and dashboards of information and deliver content to your team where they need it.

BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS®, a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced recent improvements to its comprehensive HCM platform, Vista®. The latest offering introduces a new self-service experience, an updated mobile experience and the unveiling of their mobile app. These updates provide PDS customers with more features at their fingertips, fresh opportunities for employee engagement and further streamlining of processes resulting in increased efficiencies.



“Getting to your HCM data should be easy and secure. We focused on delivering an engaging HCM solution that you can access from anywhere,” said Pat Palmer, president and CEO at PDS. “We are very excited about the latest product features that will modernize the employee experience and simplify the way customers deploy HR, benefits and payroll capabilities to those who need them.”

Key enhancements to the latest version of Vista include:

The launch of MyVista, an entirely new self-service experience, where you control the content using a drag-and-drop interface.

A new mobile app for MyVista, PDS Vista, in the Apple © App Store. This allows you to deploy the mobile experience more easily.

Pick and choose which Vista components are available to staff.

Quickly add links and their associated icons to other content that you want to publish.

Deploy relevant employee-self-service (ESS) content (e.g., benefits, paychecks, time off requests, time entry) with simple, recognizable icons.

Deploy manager-self-service (MSS) functions (e.g., time approval, org charts, dashboards) in a secured environment.

Leverage the Vista HCM as your employee engagement tool and incorporate company news, FAQs, links to company documents, reports and dashboards of information.

MyVista delivers the ability to share information quickly, easily and without customization.

We polished the look and feel of the Vista Recruiting mobile Career Center and Vista Onboarding mobile to better align with Vista and the new MyVista mobile experience.



“The PDS team continues to focus on delivering intuitive, quality solutions that our customers can easily implement,” said Steve Fitzgerald, executive vice president at PDS. “Our product suite and consulting services are delivered by seasoned professionals to customers operating Vista, using either the PDS Cloud or their own on-premise tech stack. We deliver appropriate solutions to customers, the way they need it.”

Learn more about Vista product capabilities in our Vista Highlights info sheet and in this brief product overview video.

About PDS

PDS is a leading provider of HCM systems offering a core suite of recruiting, onboarding, human resource, benefits, payroll, and time and attendance software throughout the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean. PDS’ Vista suite enables organizations to minimize the time invested in administrative HCM and payroll activities by streamlining and automating those processes and facilitating strategic decision-making capabilities. Its innovative, personalized technology is backed by a team of experts who know your name, so you get a truly personalized experience your way, on your terms.

Founded in 1974, PDS is a privately held company headquartered in Blue Bell, Pa. For more information on PDS or PDS’ Vista solution and services visit www.pdssoftware.com.

