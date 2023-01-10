PDF Solutions and proteanTecs Announce Collaboration to Deliver Combined Solutions for Semiconductor Analytics to Address the Needs of Data Centers and Automotive Makers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and HAIFA, Israel, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of unified data and cloud analytics for the semiconductor ecosystem, and proteanTecs, a global leader of deep data analytics, today announced a collaboration on combined semiconductor analytics solutions intended to provide deeper insights on yield, quality and reliability by integrating proteanTecs deep agent and analytics solutions with the Exensio Platform. PDF Solutions and proteanTecs bring to the collaboration complementary expertise and market knowledge that combines PDF Solutions’ process characterization and semiconductor big data analytics solutions, with proteanTecs’ deep data offering for chip and system lifecycle analytics.

The semiconductor industry is poised to grow in the next decade to become a trillion-dollar industry by 2030. About 70-percent of this growth is anticipated to be driven by three industries: automotive, computation and data storage, and wireless.1 These markets rely on high performance electronics with uncompromised lifetime functionality, leading semiconductor companies to seek advanced approaches for characterization, volume production and in-field monitoring.

Through this collaboration, proteanTecs and PDF Solutions intend to offer combined solutions that leverage each company’s strengths, to enable data-driven insights and visibility in all stages of manufacturing. The collaboration includes PDF Solutions’ Exensio® Analytics platform, advanced AI/ML models and DEX™ data exchange network, and proteanTecs’ agents with cloud/edge analytics based on ML-driven chip telemetry. The combined solutions are intended to deliver unique benefits, such as adaptive test capabilities to further improve test quality and reduce DPPM (defective parts per million), enhanced device quality grading for downstream testing, and more insights around RMAs (return material authorizations) from in-field degradation monitoring.

“Primarily addressing the needs of the data center and automotive markets, this is a collaboration where one plus one equals three,” said Uzi Baruch, Chief Strategy Officer at proteanTecs. “Many of the leading semiconductor companies rely on PDF Solutions for their semiconductor big data analytics. With PDF Solutions’ advanced analytics and proteanTecs’ silicon-proven deep data solutions, we can provide unprecedented insights and enrich production flows, enabling visibility into the device performance and software operations throughout its lifecycle.”

“By collaborating with proteanTecs, we are providing high-resolution insights on the SoC’s profile, health, and performance, enabling our mutual customers to achieve even greater benefits across the supply chain,” said Andrzej Strojwas, Chief Technology Officer at PDF Solutions. “Our solution for unified data is designed to enable semiconductor companies to leverage best-in-class technologies from our two companies.”

1. McKinsey & Company, The semiconductor decade: A trillion-dollar industry, April 2022.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs is the leading provider of deep data analytics for advanced electronics monitoring. Trusted by global leaders in the datacenter, automotive, communications and mobile markets, the company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip monitors, the company's deep data analytics solutions deliver unparalleled visibility and actionable insights—leading to new levels of quality and reliability. Founded in 2017 and backed by world-leading investors, the company is headquartered in Israel and has offices in the United States, India and Taiwan. For more information, visit www.proteanTecs.com.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) provides comprehensive cloud analytics platforms designed to empower engineers and organizations across the semiconductor ecosystem to increase the yield and quality of their products and improve operational efficiency for increased profitability. The Company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor ecosystem to impact business outcomes and achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to drive profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

PDF Solutions, the PDF Solutions logo, and Exensio are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements – PDF Solutions

This press release contains statements relating to future events and anticipated benefits of this collaboration to PDF Solutions. These statements are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, continued adoption of PDF’s solutions by new and existing customers; project milestones or delays and performance criteria achieved; cost and schedule of new product development; the continuing impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on its operations or demand for its products; the time required of its executive management for, and the expenses related to, as well as the success of its strategic growth opportunities and collaborations; and other risks set forth in PDF Solutions’ periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, most recently filed for the year ended December 31, 2021, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K and amendments to such reports. PDF Solutions is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contacts

PDF Solutions
Kimon Michaels
Executive VP, Products and Solutions
P: +1 (408) 938-6408
Email: kimon.michaels@pdf.com

Sonia Segovia
Investor Relations
P: +1 (602) 889-9700
Email: sonia.segovia@pdf.com

proteanTecs
Tamar Naishlos
VP, Marketing
Email: tamarn@proteantecs.com

 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b092e878-8da4-4521-8fd1-15f4b33dcf78



