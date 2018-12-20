PDC World Darts Championship: James Wade apologises for ‘thuggish’ behaviour in second-round win

James Wade has apologised for saying he “wanted to really hurt” Japanese opponent Seigo Asada during his feisty 3-2 PDC World Darts Championship second round victory.

The world number nine struggled to victory and aggressively celebrated in front of his opponent during a heated encounter.

After the match Wade told Sky Sports he wanted to cause conflict on-stage. “I kept giving it to him, I wanted to hurt him, I wanted to really hurt him in the face.”

Former player Wayne Mardle described Wade’s actions as ‘thuggish’, and the 35-year-old released a statement on social media apologising for his actions, citing his battle with hypomania as what caused him to react in the way he did.

"I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely apologise for my actions last night," Wade wrote on Twitter.

"Seigo Asada is a great player and I would like to say sorry to him, the fans and the PDC.

"Anyone that has followed my professional career will know that this was very out of character for me and I am disappointed in myself with the way I acted both on the stage and in my interviews after the match.

"I was fighting a battle with myself before I even got on the stage due to a hypomania episode which can happen to me at any time and no one is more upset than I am about what happened.

"I would like to again apologise and hope that people can understand how remorseful I am."

The mental health charity Mind describe hypomania as “periods of over-active and excited behaviour that has a significant impact on your day-to-day life.”

Mardle, who was working as a pundit on Sky Sports, condemned Wade’s behaviour and said it must not be tolerated. "Does he mean he wanted to punch him in his face? What does he mean? I'm absolutely lost for words," said Mardle.

"That's just not on. The intimidation, overly aggressive, I hope he wakes up in the morning and thinks, 'I've made a mistake there'.

"He can't think that's right and no one watching it can think it's right. That's thuggish behaviour, there's no place in darts for that."

Wade, who twice came from a set down to beat Asada and yelled in the Japanese's face after levelling the match at 1-1, will face Jelle Klaasen or Keegan Brown next in the third round.

The PDC confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the Wade-Asada match is to be reviewed by the Darts Regulation Authority.

The DRA is the independent governing body of professional darts and is responsible for all player disciplinary matters relating to PDC events.