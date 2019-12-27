PDC World Darts Championship: Dates, format, prize money, schedule of play, how to watch

Sporting News

The 2019-20 William Hill World Darts Championship starts Friday, Dec. 13 in London and will be available to stream live on DAZN.

Last year, Michael Van Gerwin won the tournament for the third time in his career by defeating Michael Smith. He became the second-winningest player at the PDC World Darts Championship and enters this year as the odds-on favorite to win the tournament yet again. Phil Taylor — who retired in 2018 — has the most PDC World Darts Championships with 14.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

This year's pool includes 96 players competing over the course of 28 sessions in 17 days for the chance to come out on top. The final is set for Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Other players with the best odds to win include Rob Cross, Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith, Gary Anderson, Daryl Gurney, Peter Wright, James Wade, Ian White and Dave Chisnall.

Here's what you need to know about the tournament.

Format of PDC World Darts Championship

The World Darts Championship starts out with best-of-five sets in the first round, and the sets increase leading up to the championship round, which is best of 13. The top 32 ranked players get first-round byes.

  • First Round: Best-of-five sets (no tie-break)

  • Second Round: Best-of-five sets

  • Third and fourth rounds: Best-of-seven sets

  • Quarterfinals: Best-of-nine sets

  • Semifinals: Best-of-11 sets

  • Final: Best-of-13 sets

Prize money for PDC World Darts Championship

Contestants will receive winnings ranging from £7,500 ($9,886 USD/$13,081 CAD) to the grand prize of £500,000 ($659,100 USD/$872,095 CAD), depending on where they finish.

Here's how it shakes out, round-by-round:

  • Winner: £500,000 ($659,100 USD/$872,095 CAD)

  • Runner-up: £200,000 ($263,036 USD/$347,513 CAD)

  • Semifinal: £100,000 ($131,518 USD/$173,756 CAD)

  • Quarterfinal: £50,000 ($65,759 USD/$86,878 CAD

  • Fourth round: £35,000 ($46,031 USD/$60,814 CAD)

  • Third round: £25,000 ($32,879 USD/$43,439 CAD)

  • Second round: £15,000 ($19,727 USD/$26,063 CAD)

  • First round: £7,500 ($9,886 USD/$13,081 CAD)

How to watch the PDC World Darts Championship

  • Dates: Dec. 13 - Jan. 1

  • Live stream: DAZN

In North America, the PDC World Darts Championship will stream live and on-demand exclusively on DAZN, the global sports streaming service.

In addition, for the first weekend of the tournament, there will be a YouTube free-to-air on our DAZN USA page:

  • Sat., Dec. 14 – Evening Session

  • Sun., Dec. 15 – Evening Session

This will be available for viewers in the U.S. and Canada.

When signing up for DAZN, subscribers will have the option between a monthly price or an annual one. In the U.S., a DAZN subscription costs $19.99 per month or $99.99 per year. You can sign up for a U.S. subscription here.

For viewers in Canada, you can sign up for a free trial of DAZN and subscribe for $20 CAD per month or $150 CAD per year by clicking here.

DAZN has apps available for all of the following platforms: Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire Tablet, Android Phone & Tablet, iPhone & iPad, Android TV, LG, Smart TV, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, SmartCast, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 Pro, and Roku.

You can also sign in and watch via web browsers on dazn.com. Every session throughout the tournament will be on the DAZN platform.

First Tue., Dec. 17 Ryan Searle def. Robbie King, 3-2 Afternoon Session (7:30 a.m. ET)

Schedule of play

Round

Date

Matchup

Session/Time

First

Fri., Dec. 13

Jelle Klaasen def. Kevin Burness, 3-1

Evening Session (2 p.m. ET)

First

Kim Huybrechts def. Geert Nentjes, 3-2

First

Luke Humphries def. Devon Petersen, 3-1

Second

Michael van Gerwen def. Jelle Klaasen, 3-1

First

Sat., Dec. 14

Darius Labanauskas def. Matthew Edgar, 3-0

Afternoon Session (7:30 a.m. ET)

First

Yuki Yamada def. Ryan Meikle, 3-1

First

Luke Woodhouse def. Paul Lim, 3-0

Second

Luke Humphries def. Jermaine Wattimena, 3-2

First

Mark McGeeney def. Matt Campbell, 3-1

Evening Session (2 p.m. ET)

First

Zoran Lerchbacher def. Jamie Hughes, 3-2

First

Darin Young def. Raymond van Barneveld, 3-1

Second

Kim Huybrechts def. Rob Cross, 3-0

First

Sun., Dec. 15

Kyle Anderson def. Xiaochen Zong, 3-2

Afternoon Session (7:30 a.m. ET)

First

Ciaran Teehan def. Ross Smith, 3-0

First

Brendan Dolan def. Nitin Kumar, 3-0

Second

Darius Labanauskas def. Ian White, 3-1

First

Jose Justicia def. Arron Monk, 3-0

Evening Session (2 p.m. ET)

First

Danny Baggish def. Andy Boulton, 3-2

First

James Richardson def. Mikuru Suzuki, 3-2

Second

Luke Woodhouse def. Michael Smith, 3-1

First

Mon., Dec. 16

Callan Rydz def. Steve Lennon, 3-2

Evening Session (2 p.m. ET)

First

William O’Connor def. Marko Kantele, 3-0

First

Vincent van der Voort def. Keane Barry, 3-0

Second

Gary Anderson def. Brendan Dolan, 3-0

First

Tue., Dec. 17

Ryan Searle def. Robbie King, 3-2

Afternoon Session (7:30 a.m. ET)

First

Cristo Reyes def. Lourence Ilagan, 3-2

First

Noel Malicdem, Rowby-John Rodriguez, 3-0

Second

Krzysztof Ratajski def. Zoran Lerchbacher, 3-1

First

Ritchie Edhouse def. Boris Koltsov, 3-1

Evening Session (2 p.m. ET)

First

Damon Heta def. Jose De Sousa, 3-1

First

Fallon Sherrock def. Ted Evetts, 3-2

Second

Jeffrey de Zwaan def. Darin Young, 3-2

First

Wed., Dec. 18

Ron Meulenkamp def. Ben Robb, 3-0

Afternoon Session (7:30 a.m. ET)

First

Seigo Asada def. Mickey Mansell, 3-0

First

Harry Ward def. Madars Razma, 3-2

Second

Stephen Bunting def. Jose Justicia, 3-2

First

Nico Kurz def. James Wilson, 3-1

Evening Session (2 p.m. ET)

First

Josh Payne def. Diogo Portela, 3-0

First

Benito van de Pas def. Gabriel Clemens, 3-2

Second

James Wade def. Ritchie Edhouse, 3-0

First

Thur., Dec. 19

Justin Pipe def. Benjamin Pratnemer, 3-2

Afternoon Session (7:30 a.m. ET)

First

Jan Dekker def. Ryan Joyce, 3-2

Second

John Henderson def. James Richardson, 3-0

Second

Steve Beaton def. Kyle Anderson, 3-1

Second

Chris Dobey def. Ron Meulenkamp, 3-2

Evening Session (2 p.m. ET)

Second

Callan Rydz def. Danny Noppert, 3-2

Second

Dave Chisnall def. Vincent Van der Voort, 3-1

Second

Gerwyn Price def. William O’Connor, 3-2

Second

Fri., Dec. 20

Darren Webster def. Yuki Yamada, 3-0

Afternoon Session (7:30 a.m. ET)

Second

Mervyn King def. Ciaran Teehan, 3-2

Second

Jonny Clayton def. Jan Dekker, 3-0

Second

Ricky Evans def. Mark McGeeney, 3-1

Second

Nathan Aspinall def. Danny Baggish, 3-1

Evening Session (2 p.m. ET)

Second

Nico Kurz def. Joe Cullen, 3-1

Second

Max Hopp def. Benito Van de Pas, 3-2

Second

Peter Wright def. Noel Malicdem, 3-2

Second

Sat., Dec. 21

Seigo Asada def. Keegan Brown, 3-2

Afternoon Session (7:30 a.m. ET)

Second

Simon Whitlock def. Harry Ward, 3-0

Second

Ryan Searle def. Steve West, 3-0

Second

Adrian Lewis def. Cristo Reyes, 3-2

Second

Daryl Gurney def. Justin Pipe, 3-0

Evening Session (2 p.m. ET)

Second

Glen Durrant def. Damon Heta, 3-0

Second

Fallon Sherrock def. Mensur Suljovic, 3-1

Second

Dimitri Van den Bergh def. Josh Payne, 3-0

Third

Sun., Dec. 22

Stephen Bunting def. Jonny Clayton, 4-0

Afternoon Session (7:30 a.m. ET)

Third

Darius Labanauskas v Max Hopp, 4-2

Third

Nathan Aspinall def. Krzysztof Ratajski, 4-3

Third

Steve Beaton def. James Wade, 4-2

Evening Session (2 p.m. ET)

Third

Kim Huybrechts def. Danny Noppert, 4-2

Third

Michael Van Gerwen def. Ricky Evans, 4-0

Third

Mon., Dec. 23

Luke Humphries def. Nico Kurz, 4-2

Afternoon Session (7:30 a.m. ET)

Third

Adrian Lewis def. Darren Webster, 4-3

Third

Dimitri Van den Bergh def. Luke Woodhouse, 4-2

Third

Jeffrey De Zwaan def. Dave Chisnall, 4-3

Evening Session (2 p.m. ET)

Third

Gary Anderson def. Ryan Searle, 4-3

Third

Peter Wright v Seigo Asada, 4-2

Third

Fri., Dec. 27

Simon Whitlock def. Mervyn King, 4-1

Afternoon Session (7:30 a.m. ET)

Third

Chris Dobey def. Fallon Sherrock, 4-2

Third

Glen Durrant def. Daryl Gurney, 4-2

Third

Gerwyn Price def. John Henderson, 4-0

Evening Session (2 p.m. ET)

Fourth

Gary Anderson v Nathan Aspinall

Fourth

Michael van Gerwen v Stephen Bunting

Fourth

Sat., Dec. 28

Steve Beaton v Darius Labanauskas

Afternoon Session (7:30 a.m. ET)

Fourth

Kim Huybrechts v Luke Humphries

Fourth

Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Adrian Lewis

Fourth

Peter Wright v Jeffrey de Zwaan

Evening Session (2 p.m. ET)

Fourth

Glen Durrant v Chris Dobey

Fourth

Gerwyn Price v Simon Whitlock

Quarterfinals

Sun., Dec. 29

TBD v TBD

Afternoon Session (7:30 a.m. ET)

Quarterfinals

TBD v TBD

Quarterfinals

TBD v TBD

Evening Session (2 p.m. ET)

Quarterfinals

TBD v TBD

Semifinals

Mon., Dec. 30

TBD v TBD

Evening Session (2 p.m. ET)

Semifinals

TBD v TBD

Final

Wed., Jan. 1

TBD v TBD

Evening Session (2 p.m. ET)

What to Read Next