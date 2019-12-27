PDC World Darts Championship: Dates, format, prize money, schedule of play, how to watch
The 2019-20 William Hill World Darts Championship starts Friday, Dec. 13 in London and will be available to stream live on DAZN.
Last year, Michael Van Gerwin won the tournament for the third time in his career by defeating Michael Smith. He became the second-winningest player at the PDC World Darts Championship and enters this year as the odds-on favorite to win the tournament yet again. Phil Taylor — who retired in 2018 — has the most PDC World Darts Championships with 14.
This year's pool includes 96 players competing over the course of 28 sessions in 17 days for the chance to come out on top. The final is set for Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Other players with the best odds to win include Rob Cross, Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith, Gary Anderson, Daryl Gurney, Peter Wright, James Wade, Ian White and Dave Chisnall.
Here's what you need to know about the tournament.
Format of PDC World Darts Championship
The World Darts Championship starts out with best-of-five sets in the first round, and the sets increase leading up to the championship round, which is best of 13. The top 32 ranked players get first-round byes.
First Round: Best-of-five sets (no tie-break)
Second Round: Best-of-five sets
Third and fourth rounds: Best-of-seven sets
Quarterfinals: Best-of-nine sets
Semifinals: Best-of-11 sets
Final: Best-of-13 sets
Prize money for PDC World Darts Championship
Contestants will receive winnings ranging from £7,500 ($9,886 USD/$13,081 CAD) to the grand prize of £500,000 ($659,100 USD/$872,095 CAD), depending on where they finish.
Here's how it shakes out, round-by-round:
Winner: £500,000 ($659,100 USD/$872,095 CAD)
Runner-up: £200,000 ($263,036 USD/$347,513 CAD)
Semifinal: £100,000 ($131,518 USD/$173,756 CAD)
Quarterfinal: £50,000 ($65,759 USD/$86,878 CAD
Fourth round: £35,000 ($46,031 USD/$60,814 CAD)
Third round: £25,000 ($32,879 USD/$43,439 CAD)
Second round: £15,000 ($19,727 USD/$26,063 CAD)
First round: £7,500 ($9,886 USD/$13,081 CAD)
How to watch the PDC World Darts Championship
Dates: Dec. 13 - Jan. 1
Live stream: DAZN
In North America, the PDC World Darts Championship will stream live and on-demand exclusively on DAZN, the global sports streaming service.
In addition, for the first weekend of the tournament, there will be a YouTube free-to-air on our DAZN USA page:
Sat., Dec. 14 – Evening Session
Sun., Dec. 15 – Evening Session
This will be available for viewers in the U.S. and Canada.
When signing up for DAZN, subscribers will have the option between a monthly price or an annual one. In the U.S., a DAZN subscription costs $19.99 per month or $99.99 per year. You can sign up for a U.S. subscription here.
For viewers in Canada, you can sign up for a free trial of DAZN and subscribe for $20 CAD per month or $150 CAD per year by clicking here.
DAZN has apps available for all of the following platforms: Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire Tablet, Android Phone & Tablet, iPhone & iPad, Android TV, LG, Smart TV, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, SmartCast, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 Pro, and Roku.
You can also sign in and watch via web browsers on dazn.com. Every session throughout the tournament will be on the DAZN platform.
Schedule of play
Round
Date
Matchup
Session/Time
First
Fri., Dec. 13
Jelle Klaasen def. Kevin Burness, 3-1
Evening Session (2 p.m. ET)
First
Kim Huybrechts def. Geert Nentjes, 3-2
First
Luke Humphries def. Devon Petersen, 3-1
Second
Michael van Gerwen def. Jelle Klaasen, 3-1
First
Sat., Dec. 14
Darius Labanauskas def. Matthew Edgar, 3-0
Afternoon Session (7:30 a.m. ET)
First
Yuki Yamada def. Ryan Meikle, 3-1
First
Luke Woodhouse def. Paul Lim, 3-0
Second
Luke Humphries def. Jermaine Wattimena, 3-2
First
Mark McGeeney def. Matt Campbell, 3-1
Evening Session (2 p.m. ET)
First
Zoran Lerchbacher def. Jamie Hughes, 3-2
First
Darin Young def. Raymond van Barneveld, 3-1
Second
Kim Huybrechts def. Rob Cross, 3-0
First
Sun., Dec. 15
Kyle Anderson def. Xiaochen Zong, 3-2
Afternoon Session (7:30 a.m. ET)
First
Ciaran Teehan def. Ross Smith, 3-0
First
Brendan Dolan def. Nitin Kumar, 3-0
Second
Darius Labanauskas def. Ian White, 3-1
First
Jose Justicia def. Arron Monk, 3-0
Evening Session (2 p.m. ET)
First
Danny Baggish def. Andy Boulton, 3-2
First
James Richardson def. Mikuru Suzuki, 3-2
Second
Luke Woodhouse def. Michael Smith, 3-1
First
Mon., Dec. 16
Callan Rydz def. Steve Lennon, 3-2
Evening Session (2 p.m. ET)
First
William O’Connor def. Marko Kantele, 3-0
First
Vincent van der Voort def. Keane Barry, 3-0
Second
Gary Anderson def. Brendan Dolan, 3-0
First
Tue., Dec. 17
Ryan Searle def. Robbie King, 3-2
Afternoon Session (7:30 a.m. ET)
First
Cristo Reyes def. Lourence Ilagan, 3-2
First
Noel Malicdem, Rowby-John Rodriguez, 3-0
Second
Krzysztof Ratajski def. Zoran Lerchbacher, 3-1
First
Ritchie Edhouse def. Boris Koltsov, 3-1
Evening Session (2 p.m. ET)
First
Damon Heta def. Jose De Sousa, 3-1
First
Fallon Sherrock def. Ted Evetts, 3-2
Second
Jeffrey de Zwaan def. Darin Young, 3-2
First
Wed., Dec. 18
Ron Meulenkamp def. Ben Robb, 3-0
Afternoon Session (7:30 a.m. ET)
First
Seigo Asada def. Mickey Mansell, 3-0
First
Harry Ward def. Madars Razma, 3-2
Second
Stephen Bunting def. Jose Justicia, 3-2
First
Nico Kurz def. James Wilson, 3-1
Evening Session (2 p.m. ET)
First
Josh Payne def. Diogo Portela, 3-0
First
Benito van de Pas def. Gabriel Clemens, 3-2
Second
James Wade def. Ritchie Edhouse, 3-0
First
Thur., Dec. 19
Justin Pipe def. Benjamin Pratnemer, 3-2
Afternoon Session (7:30 a.m. ET)
First
Jan Dekker def. Ryan Joyce, 3-2
Second
John Henderson def. James Richardson, 3-0
Second
Steve Beaton def. Kyle Anderson, 3-1
Second
Chris Dobey def. Ron Meulenkamp, 3-2
Evening Session (2 p.m. ET)
Second
Callan Rydz def. Danny Noppert, 3-2
Second
Dave Chisnall def. Vincent Van der Voort, 3-1
Second
Gerwyn Price def. William O’Connor, 3-2
Second
Fri., Dec. 20
Darren Webster def. Yuki Yamada, 3-0
Afternoon Session (7:30 a.m. ET)
Second
Mervyn King def. Ciaran Teehan, 3-2
Second
Jonny Clayton def. Jan Dekker, 3-0
Second
Ricky Evans def. Mark McGeeney, 3-1
Second
Nathan Aspinall def. Danny Baggish, 3-1
Evening Session (2 p.m. ET)
Second
Nico Kurz def. Joe Cullen, 3-1
Second
Max Hopp def. Benito Van de Pas, 3-2
Second
Peter Wright def. Noel Malicdem, 3-2
Second
Sat., Dec. 21
Seigo Asada def. Keegan Brown, 3-2
Afternoon Session (7:30 a.m. ET)
Second
Simon Whitlock def. Harry Ward, 3-0
Second
Ryan Searle def. Steve West, 3-0
Second
Adrian Lewis def. Cristo Reyes, 3-2
Second
Daryl Gurney def. Justin Pipe, 3-0
Evening Session (2 p.m. ET)
Second
Glen Durrant def. Damon Heta, 3-0
Second
Fallon Sherrock def. Mensur Suljovic, 3-1
Second
Dimitri Van den Bergh def. Josh Payne, 3-0
Third
Sun., Dec. 22
Stephen Bunting def. Jonny Clayton, 4-0
Afternoon Session (7:30 a.m. ET)
Third
Darius Labanauskas v Max Hopp, 4-2
Third
Nathan Aspinall def. Krzysztof Ratajski, 4-3
Third
Steve Beaton def. James Wade, 4-2
Evening Session (2 p.m. ET)
Third
Kim Huybrechts def. Danny Noppert, 4-2
Third
Michael Van Gerwen def. Ricky Evans, 4-0
Third
Mon., Dec. 23
Luke Humphries def. Nico Kurz, 4-2
Afternoon Session (7:30 a.m. ET)
Third
Adrian Lewis def. Darren Webster, 4-3
Third
Dimitri Van den Bergh def. Luke Woodhouse, 4-2
Third
Jeffrey De Zwaan def. Dave Chisnall, 4-3
Evening Session (2 p.m. ET)
Third
Gary Anderson def. Ryan Searle, 4-3
Third
Peter Wright v Seigo Asada, 4-2
Third
Fri., Dec. 27
Simon Whitlock def. Mervyn King, 4-1
Afternoon Session (7:30 a.m. ET)
Third
Chris Dobey def. Fallon Sherrock, 4-2
Third
Glen Durrant def. Daryl Gurney, 4-2
Third
Gerwyn Price def. John Henderson, 4-0
Evening Session (2 p.m. ET)
Fourth
Gary Anderson v Nathan Aspinall
Fourth
Michael van Gerwen v Stephen Bunting
Fourth
Sat., Dec. 28
Steve Beaton v Darius Labanauskas
Afternoon Session (7:30 a.m. ET)
Fourth
Kim Huybrechts v Luke Humphries
Fourth
Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Adrian Lewis
Fourth
Peter Wright v Jeffrey de Zwaan
Evening Session (2 p.m. ET)
Fourth
Glen Durrant v Chris Dobey
Fourth
Gerwyn Price v Simon Whitlock
Quarterfinals
Sun., Dec. 29
TBD v TBD
Afternoon Session (7:30 a.m. ET)
Quarterfinals
TBD v TBD
Quarterfinals
TBD v TBD
Evening Session (2 p.m. ET)
Quarterfinals
TBD v TBD
Semifinals
Mon., Dec. 30
TBD v TBD
Evening Session (2 p.m. ET)
Semifinals
TBD v TBD
Final
Wed., Jan. 1
TBD v TBD
Evening Session (2 p.m. ET)