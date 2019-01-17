PDC Qualifying Schools: How you can take on the world's top darts professionals for just £450 PDC Qualifying Schools: How you can take on the world's top darts professionals for just £450

A £450 entry into the Professional Darts Corporation's (PDC) latest UK Qualifying School could see amateur entrants earn their place on the £14m professional circuit alongside top level professionals.

The competition, underway between 17 and 20 January at Robin Park Tennis Centre in Wigan will see two players from each day secure an automatic tour card out of 397 competitors.

Eleven more will join them based on their ranking in the Qualifying School Order of Merit.

The European leg of the process took place in Hildeheim, Germany, between 3 and 6 January, with the winning player from each day's play granted their card.

Niels Zonneveld, Mike van Duivenbode, Christian Bunse and Darius Labanauskas emerged victorious from 249 entrants.

Seven more joined them based on their positions in the Order of Merit: Latvia's Madars Razma, Marko Kantele of Finland, Dutch trio Yordi Meeuwisse, Vincent Van der Meer and Maik Kuivenhoven, Greek number one John Michael and Portugal's Jose de Sousa.

While it is obviously too late to enter for this year's schools, there's always next time.

Anyone who fancies their chances can register here.