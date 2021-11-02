PDC Introduces Ident-Alert® IV Port Clips to Help Anesthesiologists Prevent Medication Errors

Colored Clips Developed by PDC and Anesthesiologist, Dr. Christopher Walters, Provide a Visual Cue at the IV Injection Port

VALENCIA, Calif., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDC, a global leader of innovative identification and patient safety solutions, announced today the launch of Ident-Alert® IV Port Clips for hospitals and healthcare providers. Developed with anesthesiologist Dr. Christopher Walters, these colored clips attach to IV injection ports to visually alert an anesthesiologist of medication allergies, instructions or special conditions of surgical patients.

Medication errors can lead to adverse drug events (ADE) and are responsible for 7,000 deaths in US hospitals per year. Errors also increase length of stay and medical costs, while reducing reimbursements for providers.

Dr. Walters identified a need for an additional alert for anesthesiologists prior to injecting medications into an IV port that would be seen at the port site.

"Anesthesiology is a very unique field where we're taking medication from the vial and going right to the port where there's currently no physical reminder," said Dr. Walters. "We're constantly under pressure and moving fast. The IV Port Clip cues your memory, shakes you out of any routine, and stops you from making an error."

Ident-Alert IV Port Clips are highly visible and made of durable, pliable plastic to securely attach directly onto IV lines. The Ident-Alert IV Port Clips are available in six colors and can be used for color coding to align with other alert systems that hospitals have in place, such as alert wristbands and labels . Abbreviated instructions can also be written directly on the clips. The clips are FDA 21 CFR 175,105 designated with no toxins or harsh chemicals.

"Implementing the clips can help prevent IV medication administration errors," said Lisa Kim, product manager, PDC. "The Ident-Alert IV Port Clips are a simple solution at a low cost that can have a significant impact in preventing human errors," said Kim. "We think this will become accepted as a new standard of care to increase patient safety within hospitals."

To learn more, go to pdchealthcare.com/IVportclips or check out the Video Q&A with Dr. Christopher Walters.

About PDC

PDC is a global leader and innovative manufacturer of identification products, access control, and patient safety solutions with more than 60 years of experience serving healthcare, government, education, entertainment, events, hospitality, and other business and non-profit organizations. With an unmatched breadth of identification products, distinctive quality, and service accessibility, PDC is the premier source for solutions that provide superior value and enable organizations to operate with greater efficiency, safety, and regulatory compliance.

PDC is proud to be a part of Brady Corporation (BRC), an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places.

Media Contact:

Jessica Downs

PDC

216.754.9372

Jessica_Downs@bradycorp.com

