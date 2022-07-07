PDC Energy Announces 2022 Second Quarter Conference Call – Thursday August 4, 2022

DENVER, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PDCE) today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2022 operating and financial results. The Company plans to issue its news release after market close on Wednesday, August 3, followed thereafter by additional materials. The release and materials will be available on the Company’s website, www.pdce.com.

The Company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET. To attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at http://www.pdce.com/investors-overview/events-calendar-webcasts-presentations/. Once registered, participants will receive the dial in details and a unique PIN number. Participants are requested to register a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the call and archived on the same web page for six months.

About PDC Energy, Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc. is a domestic independent exploration and production company that acquires, explores and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas and NGLs, with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and Delaware Basin in west Texas. Its operations in the Wattenberg Field are focused in the horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays and our Delaware Basin operations are primarily focused in the horizontal Wolfcamp zones.

Contact:

Aaron Vandeford

 

Director Investor Relations

 

303-381-9493

 

Aaron.Vandeford@pdce.com


