PD-1 Resistant Head and Neck Cancer (HNC) Market Landscape Report 2021

The PD-1 Resistant Head and Neck Cancer market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and their market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted PD-1 Resistant Head and Neck Cancer symptoms market size from 2018 2030 segmented by the major markets.

The report also covers current PD-1 Resistant Head and Neck Cancer symptoms treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities. It assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Country-wise PD-1 Resistant Head and Neck Cancer Epidemiology



The epidemiology segment also provides the PD-1 Resistant Head and Neck Cancer epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), Japan, China, South Korea, and Taiwan.



The total incident cases of PD-1 refractory patients of PD-1 Resistant Head and Neck Cancer-associated in the mentioned countries was 11,940 in 2020.



PD-1 Resistant Head and Neck Cancer Drug Chapters



The PD-1 Resistant Head and Neck Cancer report's drug chapter segment encloses the detailed analysis of PD-1 Resistant Head and Neck Cancer's early-stage (Phase I, II, and III) pipeline drugs. It also helps understand the PD-1 Resistant Head and Neck Cancer clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.



PD-1 Resistant Head and Neck Cancer Emerging Drugs



Monalizumab (IPH2201): AstraZeneca/Innate Pharma



Monalizumab (IPH2201) is a potentially first-in-class immune checkpoint inhibitor targeting NKG2A receptors expressed on tumor-infiltrating cytotoxic CD8+ T-cells and NK cells. NKG2A is an inhibitory checkpoint receptor for HLA-E. By expressing HLA-E, cancer cells can protect themselves from killing by NKG2A+ immune cells. HLA-E is frequently overexpressed on cancer cells of many solid tumors and hematological malignancies.



Buparlisib: Adlai Nortye Biopharma



Buparlisib is an oral pan-PI3K inhibitor that targets all class I PI3K isoforms and is active in both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Buparlisib significantly inhibited tumor growth in the animal model and showed a dose-response trend in anti-PD-1 refractory tumor-bearing mice. The dose range of buparlisib was consistent with previous preclinical studies conducted with BKM120 (Buparlisib, AN2025) by Novartis.



PD-1 Resistant Head and Neck Cancer Market Outlook



The PD-1 Resistant Head and Neck Cancer market outlook helps build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted PD-1 Resistant Head and Neck Cancer market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand for better technology.



This segment gives a thorough detail of PD-1 Resistant Head and Neck Cancer market trend of each marketed drug and early-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



Although ICI is a successful new approach in cancer therapy, these checkpoint inhibitors may also lead to a loss of immune tolerance of healthy tissue, which results in various side effects, referred to as immune-related adverse events (irAEs). According to few references, up to one-fourth of patients on ipilimumab monotherapy and about the same percentage of patients on combined therapy suffer from severe (grade 3 or 4) enterocolitis. According to Burla (2020), overall, 15-25% of patients on single immunotherapy and about 65% of patients on combined immunotherapy suffer from grade 3 or grade 4 irAEs.



Immuno-oncology agents, including immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), have revolutionized the treatment of a range of cancer types. Checkpoint molecules suppress T-cell function through various mechanisms and are exploited by tumor cells to evade the host immune attack. ICIs counteract this immunosuppression and restore immune responses against cancer.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Key Insights



2 Report Introduction



3 PD-1 Resistant Head and Neck Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

3.1 Patient Share (%) Distribution of PD-1 Resistant Head and Neck Cancer in 2018

3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of PD-1 Resistant Head and Neck Cancer in 2030



4 Executive Summary of PD-1 Resistant Head and Neck Cancer



5 Disease Background and Overview

5.1 Pathogenesis

5.2 Molecular Genetics of Head and Neck Cancer

5.3 Types of Head and Neck Cancer

5.4 Symptoms

5.5 Risk factors

5.6 Histopathology

5.7 Diagnosis

5.8 Staging

5.9 NCCN Guidelines

5.1 EHNSe-ESMOe-ESTRO Clinical Practice Guidelines for Squamous cell carcinoma

5.11 ESMO-EURACAN Clinical Practice Guidelines for Nasopharyngeal carcinoma



6 Epidemiology and Patient Population

6.1 Key Findings

6.2 PD-1 refractory patients in 7MM, China, South Korea, and Taiwan

6.3 Epidemiology of Checkpoint Inhibitors refractory cancer

6.4 The United States

6.4.1 Head and Neck cancer diagnosed patients in the United States

6.4.2 PD-1 treated patients in the United States

6.4.3 PD-1 refractory patients in the United States

6.5 EU5

6.5.1 Germany

6.5.2 France

6.5.3 Italy

6.5.4 Spain

6.5.5 United Kingdom

6.6 Japan

6.7 China

6.8 South Korea

6.9 Taiwan



7 Organizations contributing towards PD-1 Resistant Head and Neck Cancer



8 Case Reports



9 Emerging Therapies

9.1 Key Cross Competition

9.2 NT219: TyrNovo Ltd./Purple Biotech Ltd.

9.3 ASTX727 (Decitabine and cedazuridine): AstraZeneca/Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

9.4 Monalizumab: AstraZeneca/Innate Pharma

9.5 Buparlisib: Adlai Nortye Biopharma

9.6 Enfortumab Vedotin: Astellas Pharma/Seattle Genetics

9.7 Cetuximab sarotalocan: Rakuten Medical

9.8 Afatinib: Boehringer Ingelheim

9.9 Nemvaleukin alfa/ALKS 4230: Alkermes

9.10. Anktiva/N-803: Alkermes

9.11 Tisotumab vedotin: Seagen Inc./Genmab

9.12 Eftilagimod alpha: Immutep S.A./Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

9.13 Voyager V-1 (VSV-IFN-NIS): Vyriad, Inc.

9.14 Sacituzumab govitecan: Immunomedics, Inc.

9.14.4 Product Profile

9.15 Ladiratuzumab vedotin: Seagen Inc.

9.16 Durvalumab + Other Therapy: AstraZeneca

9.17 KY1044: Kymab Limited

9.18 Copanlisib: Bayer

9.19 Feladilimab: GlaxoSmithKline/MedImmune LLC

9.20. BMS-986315: Bristol-Myers Squibb

9.21 Etigilimab: Mereo BioPharma

9.22 Xevinapant (Debio 1143): Debiopharm International SA

9.23 NKTR-255: Nektar Therapeutics

9.24 ABI-009: Aadi Bioscience

9.25 Relatlimab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

9.26 Lenvatinib: Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. and Eisai

9.27 Aldesleukin: Clinigen

9.28 Avelumab: Pfizer

9.29 exoSTING: Codiak BioSciences

9.30. OC-001: Ocellaris Pharma

9.31 Atezolizumab: Genentech



10 PD-1 Resistant Head and Neck Cancer: 7 Major Market Analysis

10.1 Key Findings

10.2 Market Size of PD-1 Resistant Head and Neck Cancer in 7MM, China, South Korea, and Taiwan

10.3 Market Outlook



11 KOL Views



12 Market Drivers



13 Market Barriers



14 SWOT Analysis



15 Unmet Needs



16 Appendix

