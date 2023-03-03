PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitors Market to Record a CAGR of 9.6% & to Reach a Valuation of USD 123.3 Billion by 2033 – Exclusive Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Increasing Government Cancer-fighting Measures, Growing Healthcare Expenses, and Increased Public Awareness are anticipated to Propel the Industry Ahead. Sales and distribution through hospital pharmacies will gain a better traction as compared to online pharmacy alternatives

NEWARK, Del, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By 2023, the market for PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors is anticipated to be worth US$ 49.5 billion, and by 2033, it is anticipated to be worth US$ 123.3 billion. Throughout the forecast period, the market is anticipated to have a high CAGR of 9.6%.



The usage of PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors, which are significant immune checkpoint inhibitors used as front-line treatments for a variety of cancers, has increased significantly due to the rising worldwide cancer burden. Pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA) is in high demand around the world due to its proven efficacy in treating many FDA-approved indications. As a result, market participants are investing heavily in the development of these products, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Request Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12644

The increase in research and development activities is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for key market players in the PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors market.

To meet rising demand, market participants, for example, are increasing their investments in research and development.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center are pioneering the development of anti-PD-1 and anti-PD-L1 immunotherapies for patients with advanced melanomas. The goal of the therapy is not to directly kill cancer cells, but to block a pathway that protects tumor cells from immune system components that are capable and ready to fight cancer.



Key Takeaways

The hospital pharmacies segment is anticipated to have a sizeable market share of 48.3% during the forecast period due to its significant customer base, rising healthcare costs, and rising cases of cancers such as lung and bladder cancer, melanoma, hodgkin lymphoma, and others.

The United States is expected to generate a revenue of US$ 23.4 billion by 2033. The government is increasing funding and support for the development of new cancer drugs. Moreover, an increase in research and development for new and innovative pharmaceuticals in the market is driving regional growth.

China is set to be a lucrative market and is likely to expand at an incredible rate of 14.0%. One of the primary reasons for the considerable growth of the PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market is the sale of approved therapeutics and the increasing prevalence of blood-related tumors. The increasing patient assistance programs offered by vendors are propelling the market in this region forward.

Pembrolizumab is anticipated to increase at a rate of 8.7% during the projected period and reached a substantial market share of 49.5% in 2022. Due to pembrolizumab's demonstrated effectiveness in treating FDA-approved indications, including head and neck squamous cell cancer (HNSCC), non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), melanoma, and others, its use has increased

Tamil Nadu in India is developing a treatment policy to identify 66.0% of cancer patients in the first and second stages by 2030, allowing for proper treatment. As a result, such a policy is expected to fuel demand for PD-1 inhibitor drugs, propelling the growth of the segment over the forecast period.



Story continues

Ask An Analyst: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-12644

Manufacturers are Constantly Evolving Business Models

Companies in the PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors market are moderately competitive by nature, with several key players present. These players are part of several strategic alliances. The agreement and system automation speed up the manufacturer's strategy to capitalize on market share and capture a sizable market share.

Leading Companies Operating in the PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitors Market are Akeso Inc., Alphamab Oncology, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, BeiGene Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Innovent Biologics Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc.

Latest Developments

Novartis International AG acquired The Medicines Company in January 2020. This acquisition aided Novartis in using a vaccine-like approach to treat the world's leading cause of mortality and disability.

Merck announced the FDA approval of KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with chemotherapy, with or without bevacizumab, in October 2021. Patients with persistent, recurrent, or metastatic cervical cancer whose tumors express PD-L1 (Combined Positive Score [CPS] 1) as determined by an FDA-approved test are given the therapy.

Get Full Access: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pd1-pdl1-inhibitors-market

PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitors Market by Segmentations



By Product:

Nivolumab

Pembrolizumab

Atezolizumab

Avelumab

Durvalumab



By Indication:

Melanoma

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC)

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Cancer (HNSCC)

Bladder Cancer

Merkel Cell Carcinoma (MCC)

Others



By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)Table of Content

Request Customization: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-12644

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Market Insights Domain

Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size: The global glucose monitoring devices market is projected to be worth US$ 24.8 Billion by the end of 2023, and to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% to be worth US$ 118.1 Billion by the end of 2033.

Dental Consumables Market Share: The global dental consumables market is expected to enjoy a valuation of US$ 42.0 Billion in 2023, and further expand at a CAGR of 5.6% to reach a valuation of ~US$ 72.6 Billion by the end of the year 2033.

Gene Therapy in CNS Disorder Market Demand: The global gene therapy in CNS disorder market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 8.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 113.04 Billion by registering a CAGR of 30% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Germ Cell Tumors Market Growth: As per Future Market Insights, the germ cell tumors market is anticipated to attain a value pool of US$ 10 billion by 2023-end. Global demand for germ cell tumor identification is expected to rise at a CAGR of 11.6% to US$ 30 billion in 2033.

Oncology Imaging Software Market Opportunity: The oncology imaging software market is on the rise and poised for tremendous growth, according to industry experts. The market is expected to reach a value pool of US$ 4 billion by the end of 2023, and demand is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.8% to US$ 7 billion by 2033.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S., and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

Tel: +1-845-579-5705

Email: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Web: www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

Old Source: PD1/PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Witnessing Growing Adoption on Back of Proven Efficiency - Future Market Insights



