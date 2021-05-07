PCT ALERT - Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating Purecycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) For Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT).
If you currently own stock or options in PureCycle and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com
On May 6, 2021, before the markets opened, analyst Hindenburg Research issued a scathing report concerning PureCycle. In its report, Hindenburg wrote that "PureCycle represents the worst qualities of the SPAC boom; another quintessential example of how executives and SPAC sponsors enrich themselves while hoisting unproven technology and ridiculous financial projections onto the public markets, leaving retail investors to face the ultimate consequences." Hindenburg explained that it spoke with "multiple former employees" of earlier companies that PureCycle's CEO and other associated executives took public before PureCycle, "who said that PureCycle's executives based their financial projections on 'wild ass guessing,' brought companies public far too early, and had deceived investors."
