PCSO stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ as she left Surrey police station

Old Church Path in Elmbridge (Google Maps)

A PCSO was stabbed in a “targeted attack” as she walked down an alleyway after leaving her police station on a busy high street.

The victim was off duty but in uniform with police saying she was stabbed in the arm by a teenage boy in a surgical mask about 2.50pm on Tuesday.

The PCSO had left Elmbridge Police Station and was walking through Old Church Path behind Esher High Street when she was approached.

She has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Surrey Police described her attacker as white, aged 14-15 years old and of slim build. He was wearing black trousers and black footwear with a black hooded top and a surgical face mask.

He is believed to have fled the scene in the direction of Esher Park Avenue.

Two 15-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy were arrested in Claygate a short time later on suspicion of attempted murder, they remain in custody.

DI Gareth Hicks, urged any witnesses to come forward, saying: “We do not believe this to be a terror-related incident, but we do believe this was a targeted attack as the PCSO was wearing parts of her uniform at the time.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have seen someone matching the suspect’s description or witnessed three young men on a moped in the areas of Esher and Claygate between 1.30 and 3.50pm this afternoon.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed something, no matter how insignificant, to contact us as soon as they are able.”