PCs holding in-person nomination meeting for District 10 byelection

Progressive Conservative members will find out Saturday afternoon who will represent the party in the upcoming District 10 Charlottetown-Winsloe byelection.

Three candidates are seeking the nomination. They are former radio personality Zack Bell, educational assistant Susie Dillon, and Sonya Hooper, the executive director of the Early Childhood Development Association.

Voting has been taking place since Friday and closes at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The PCs are holding an in-person convention with COVID precautions. Pre-registration was required with a 50-person limit.

The party will also live stream the results on its Facebook page here.

This is the second district to have an election since the general election in April 2019. Progressive Conservative Natalie Jameson also won her seat in a deferred election in July 2019.

Dennis King's Progressive Conservatives hold a minority government on P.E.I. with 13 of the 27 seats in the legislature. A win in District 10 would give King a majority.

More to come...

More from CBC P.E.I.