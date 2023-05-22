PCO, the Frankenstein of pro wrestling, brings the heat without the fire for Impact Wrestling

“Impact Wrestling Under Siege” is 8 p.m. Friday via Impact Plus and FITE TV from London, Ontario, Canada.

Canada’s PCO, the Frankenstein of professional wrestling, challenges Steve Maclin for his Impact Wrestling title in a No DQ match.

Here is my audio interview with PCO about his upcoming big title match in his homeland Canada against new champ Steve Maclin. He also discusses Impact Wrestling, Frankenstein, Canada, South Florida, NHL and more.

Also at “Impact Wrestling Under Siege,” Impact Knockouts Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (champ) vs. Jordynne Grace. (If Grace loses, she can no longer challenge for the title as long as Purrazzo is champion).

X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (champ) vs. Chris Sabin.

Trinity vs. Gisele Shaw (with Jai Vidal and Savannah Evans).

Six-way No. 1 contender match for IMPACT World Title Shot: Alex Shelley vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Moose vs. Yuya Uemura.

Digital media championship: Joe Hendry (champ) vs. Dirty Dango.

The Design (Deaner, Kon and Angels) vs. Sami Callihan, Rich Swann and TBD.

Nick Aldis vs. Kenny King.

Impact Tag Team Titles: ABC (Ace Austin and Chris Bey) (champs) vs. Subculture (Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster) (with Dani Luna).

Impact Wrestling on the road

Impact Wrestling “Under Siege” and “Under Siege Fallout” are May 26-27 in London, Ontario, Canada.

Impact Wrestling “Against All Odds” and “Against All Odds Fallout” are June 8-9 in Columbus, Ohio.

Impact Wrestling returns to Center Stage in Atlanta on June 23-24 for “Summer Sizzler.”

Impact Wrestling “Slammiversary” and “Slammiversary Fallout” are July 15-16 from Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

Impact Wrestling “Down Under” is Jun 29-July 2 in Australia.

