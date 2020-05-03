PCLOF DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Alerts Investors of Class Action Against PharmaCielo Ltd. and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2020

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2020 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against PharmaCielo Ltd. ("PharmaCielo" or "the Company") (PCLOF) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired PharmaCielo securities between June 21, 2019 and March 2, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/pclof.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PharmaCielo engaged in an undisclosed related party transactions with General Extract LLC; (2) PharmaCielo engaged in misleading transactions and loans with General Extract LLC and XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.; (3) PharmaCielo's Research Technology and Processing Centre was never on-schedule and is delayed; (4) the Rionegro facility is located on a floodplain and contaminated with mold and pesticides from its previous tenants; (5) PharmaCielo's Cauca Department land has never been utilized by the Company and is idle; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/pclof or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in PharmaCielo you have until May 5, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

