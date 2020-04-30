PCL and AOMS Technologies Partner to enhance Smart Construction

EDMONTON, April 30, 2020 /CNW/ - PCL Construction is pleased to announce that we have joined forces with the leading supplier of internet of things (IoT) technologies for smart buildings and construction sites, AOMS Technologies. Through this partnership, PCL and AOMS Technologies will make IoT enabled "Smart Construction" a new reality.

Modelling the way, to drive the construction industry towards a technologically-advanced future, this partnership will further enhance Job Site Insights™ (JSI™), PCL's cloud-based construction platform that provides a single-pane view into all aspects of work at a jobsite. With additional sensor technology integrated into the JSI™ platform including concrete maturity and strength, gases, sound, vibration, air quality, and energy consumption to name but a few, PCL has further enhanced its leadership in the smart construction space.

"This is yet another significant strength and feature enhancement milestone for our Job Site Insights™ smart construction platform, expanding the platform's capability," said PCL's CIO, Mark Bryant. "Extending and adding features to JSI™ is critically important in enabling the value we bring to the workface of construction."

"We are very excited to unlock the potential of this relationship," said Hamid Alemohammad, CEO of AOMS Technologies. "The partnership with PCL will allow AOMS to fast track the deployment of smart construction solutions. Our joint forces with PCL will help all stakeholders in construction projects to gain real-time visibility into the safety, efficiency, and productivity of the construction sites like never before."

PCL is committed to increasing the functionality of our technologies to deliver this value to our clients, to enhance worksite safety, improve quality and to deliver smart buildings that are equipped for the future.

About AOMS

AOMS Technologies offers integrated and end-to-end Industrial IoT platforms to help industries collect and analyze mission-critical data and generate insightful information from assets and processes. By using AOMS IoT platforms, industries can enhance efficiency, reduce operation cost, increase worker safety, and improve environmental sustainability. AOMS IoT platforms are integrated hardware, software and analytics tools developed for harsh environments and heavy industrial applications.

About PCL Construction

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that carries out work across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, and in Australia. These diverse operations in the civil infrastructure, heavy industrial, and buildings markets are supported by a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers. Together, these companies have an annual construction volume of $9 billion, making PCL the largest contracting organization in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Watch us build at PCL.com.

