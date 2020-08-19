PCI Biotech: Publication of case report series from the Phase I study in bile duct cancer

Oslo (Norway), 19 August 2020 – PCI Biotech (OSE: PCIB), a cancer focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that a case report series from the Phase I study with PCI Biotech's proprietary drug fimaporfin (AmphinexTM), for the treatment of inoperable extrahepatic bile duct cancer (eCCA), is accepted for publishing in Endoscopy International Open. The article has the title "Photochemical Internalisation and gemcitabine combined with first-line chemotherapy in perihilar cholangiocarcinoma – observations in three patients" and will soon be available online.



Professor Jörg Trojan, one of the key investigators in the Phase I trial and global coordinating investigator for the pivotal RELEASE study, said: “These selected cases from the Phase I study are really encouraging and nicely demonstrates the apparent positive treatment potential of the fimaChem technology in patients with inoperable bile duct cancer. I look forward to work together with my colleagues in the RELEASE study to see whether these effects can be translated to an efficacious treatment across a larger patient population.”

Endoscopy International Open (EIO) is an open access journal in the field of gastrointestinal endoscopy. It covers all aspects of endoscopic diagnosis, therapeutic procedures and technical developments. EIO offers a fast and independent quality process with free, broad and easy access for everybody, and all articles submitted to EIO undergo rigorous blind scientific peer review.

About PCI Biotech

PCI Biotech is a biopharmaceutical late stage clinical development company focusing on development and commercialisation of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer through its innovative photochemical internalisation (PCI) technology platform. PCI is applied to three distinct anticancer paradigms: fimaChem (enhancement of chemotherapeutics for localised treatment of cancer), fimaVacc (T-cell induction technology for therapeutic vaccination), and fimaNAc (nucleic acid therapeutics delivery).

Photochemical internalisation induces triggered endosomal release that is used to unlock the true potential of a wide array of therapeutic modalities. The company’s lead programme fimaChem consists of a pivotal study in bile duct cancer, an orphan indication with a high unmet need and without approved products. fimaVacc applies a unique mode of action to enhance the essential cytotoxic effect of therapeutic cancer vaccines, which works in synergy with several other state-of-the-art vaccination technologies. fimaNAc utilises the endosomal release to provide intracellular delivery of nucleic acids, such as mRNA and RNAi therapeutics, thereby addressing one of the major bottlenecks facing this emerging and promising field.

