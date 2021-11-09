PCCA Response to DOJ Filing

Houston, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regarding the news release, “Justice Department Files Complaint Against Professional Compounding Centers of America Inc. for Reporting Fraudulent Pricing Information for Ingredients Sold to Pharmacies,” posted on Nov. 8, 2021:

Professional Compounding Centers of America (PCCA) denies the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) allegations in the strongest possible way and is prepared to respond with a truthful, just and aggressive defense.

PCCA is proud of its team members and their commitment to providing helpful solutions. The company’s practices continue to set it apart as an industry leader, supporting individualized, compounded pharmaceuticals.

PCCA has worked with the DOJ and provided millions of pages of documents demonstrating its lawful behavior. Unfortunately, after six years of cooperation, the DOJ decided to intervene in a civil lawsuit based on unsupported allegations and confusing, flawed and ultimately retired health care reimbursement policies.

The DOJ’s action is unwarranted and based on the department’s misinterpretation and misapplication of the law and the facts.

PCCA has always been dedicated to supporting the creation of personalized medicine and innovative products that provide safe and helpful solutions to patients’ health challenges. PCCA will continue to serve customers with the same integrity as it has throughout its 40-year history.

