PCCA opens registration to all compounders for pharmacy compounding training courses on quality, compliance and regulatory requirements

PCCA and APC partner to promote USP Implementation Training and Quality & Compliance courses to pharmacists and pharmacy technicians

APC and PCCA are partnering to promote pharmacy compounding training courses on quality, compliance and regulatory requirements to pharmacists and pharmacy technicians

Houston, Texas, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to ensure quality compounding throughout the industry for all patients, PCCA is opening registration for all compounding pharmacists and pharmacy technicians to be able to attend its USP Implementation Training and Quality & Compliance courses. Previously, registration was limited to independent compounding pharmacies that were PCCA members. PCCA has also partnered with the Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding (APC) to promote these courses to the association’s members and the industry at large.

"By opening up registration for these two courses, we are promoting better basic compounding within the entire industry, separate from the body of work we have created for members," said PCCA President Jim Smith. "We will also continue to innovate in our education programming that is exclusive to PCCA members."

“As a leader in compounding education and the industry, it’s our responsibility to make sure that all compounders have access to the education they need to stay compliant with the ever-changing regulatory requirements in our industry,” said PCCA Vice President of Public Affairs, Communications, Education and Human Relations Lizzie Harbin. “Our goal is to promote quality and safety in compounding for all patients by making these two courses accessible to everyone in the industry.”

This means that any compounding pharmacist or technician can now attend PCCA’s in-person USP Implementation Training ($1,595.00 per person) and virtual Quality & Compliance Webinar ($95.00 per person). Plus, as APC helps spread the word about these courses throughout the industry, the non-profit association will receive 20% of the course registration fee for each referral that results in registration.

“PCCA has always provided its members with an incredible compounding education experience,” said APC CEO Scott Brunner. “Now, everyone can benefit from PCCA’s expertise in quality, compliance and implementation of USP requirements in nonsterile compounding. Our hope is that every pharmacy takes advantage of these unique opportunities to train their staff – and support APC at the same time.”

Offered August 18-19, USP Implementation Training is a two-day, hands-on course for pharmacists, technicians and designated persons on how to practically apply USP 795, 800 and best practices in day-to-day workflow. PCCA’s two-hour Quality & Compliance Webinar will be offered virtually on August 16 and October 6. The webinar provides a two-hour overview of FDA policies, USP 795 and 800 proposed changes, how to avoid regulatory scrutiny, and more.

“As a pharmacist for over 30 years prior to my now serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, I know firsthand how essential compounding training on compliance, quality, and USP requirements is for patient safety,” said Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger (R-TN). “When compounders understand and implement the very best practices in compounding, the bar is raised for the entire industry.”

ABOUT PCCA

PCCA supports the creation of personalized medicine and innovative products that make a difference in patients’ lives. As a complete resource for independent compounding pharmacies and health systems, PCCA provides high-quality products, education and support to more than 3,000 pharmacy members throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and other countries around the world. Incorporated in 1981 by a network of pharmacists, PCCA has supported pharmacy compounding for more than 40 years. Learn more at pccarx.com.

ABOUT APC

The Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding is the voice for pharmacy compounding, representing compounding pharmacists and technicians in both 503A and 503B settings, as well as prescribers, educators, patients, and suppliers. Its passion for compounding is fueled by its members’ passion for their patients and the medications they create. APC is focused on strategies to assure that millions of patients can continue to access those compounded medications. APC’s commitment – to members and their patients — is to lead, influence, speak and serve so that the practice of pharmacy compounding is elevated as a key component of health care delivery for millions of patients across America. Learn more at a4pc.org.

