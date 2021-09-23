PCB gets food bill of Rs 27 lakh after security team’s biryani feast during New Zealand’s short stay

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will have to incur huge losses after cancellation of two home series against New Zealand and England pertaining to different reasons.

While the Black Caps refused to play and flew out of the country after a security threat was received by their intelligence agency, England cited fatigue and mental health reasons to deny Pakistan their promise of touring the country for the first time since 2005.

PCB will most certainly be in losses courtesy the cancellations. Sponsors and broadcasters will surely be asking the board to compensate them for the losses. However, there is one more expense the cricket board needs to take care of.

Ananda Bazar Patrika reported that PCB is now staring at a food bill of Rs 27 lakh. As per the report, the security team deployed by Pakistan of over 500 officers ate food worth Rs 27 lakh while on duty.

According to the report, each one of the officers was served biryani twice a day for the time they were in charge of the security of the Black Caps.

On 11 September, New Zealand had arrived in Pakistan after 18 years to play three ODIs and five T20Is. Moments before the first ODI, due to the security threat received in a mail, New Zealand opted out of the tour.

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja has been critical of the western bloc since then, saying that the teams whom Pakistan helped in the past, refused to stand with the country during its crisis. The New Zealand and England tours could have given confidence to other international teams to travel to Pakistan where international cricket was banned for a long time since the attack on visiting Sri Lankan team.

Also See: Ramiz Raja elected unopposed as Pakistan Cricket Board chairman for three years

PCB chief Ramiz Raja orders raise in monthly retainers of domestic cricketers

'Severly disappointed' PCB chief Ramiz Raja says Pakistan will look after their own interest

Read more on First Cricket News by Firstpost.