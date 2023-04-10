PCB chairman seeks to calm Babar speculation amid questions over Pakistan captaincy

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has sought to calm speculation over Babar Azam's future as captain without assuring the batter of his place.

Babar currently captains Pakistan in red-and-white-ball formats, and led the side that reached last year's T20 World Cup final against England.

But a disappointing home season, combined with a stand-off over the PCB's appointment of Shan Masood as his ODI vice-captain, has cast doubt over his position.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Sethi acknowledged discussions have taken place about Babar's captaincy, but says he remains secure for the moment.

"For months, media and cricketing circles have been discussing [the] pros and cons of retaining Babar Azam as captain in all formats of the game," he wrote.

"Since this decision is ultimately [the] chairman's, I have sought views of selection committees headed by Shahid Afridi, and now Haroon Rashid.

"Both committees thought [the] matter merited discussion, but both later came to the conclusion that the status quo should be retained.

"I have subsequently publicly stated this position. In the final analysis, my decision will be subject to the success or failure of [the] status quo.

"I will also be guided by what the selectors and director [of] cricket [operations] and head coach have to say going forward.

"I expect they will be in the best position to advise me. Therefore, we should support Babar and not make [the] matter controversial in [the] interests of [the] national team."