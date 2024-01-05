PCarMarket Is Selling Two Ford GTs With Low Mileage

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Which would you pick?

Get ready for an exhilarating opportunity as PCarMarket presents a not-to-be-missed chance for automotive enthusiasts and collectors alike. Two exceptional Ford GTs, renowned for their unparalleled performance and striking design, are up for grabs. Each of these automotive masterpieces boasts impressively low mileage, making them a rare find in the world of high-end sports cars. These Ford GTs are not just vehicles; they are symbols of engineering excellence and design innovation. This sale is a unique chance for those who appreciate the legacy and prestige of the Ford GT lineage to own a piece of automotive history. Join us as we delve into the details of these two magnificent machines and explore what makes them stand out in the realm of modern supercars.

2019 Ford GT Carbon Series

Experience the pinnacle of automotive engineering with this remarkable 2019 Ford GT Carbon Series, a marvel of modern supercar design. With a mere 3,781 miles, this exquisite vehicle is located in South River, New Jersey, and is being offered by a dealer without any additional fees. As one of the approximately 1,350 units produced, this GT is a collector's dream, finished in a stunning Shadow Black over a Black Alcantara interior.

This Ford GT is more than just a car; it's a testament to Ford's commitment to performance and innovation. The optional $70,000 "lightweight" Carbon Series package enhances its already impressive features, including a polycarbonate engine cover, exposed carbon-fiber stripes, and a titanium exhaust system, all contributing to its reduced weight and increased agility. The heart of this beast is a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, paired with a seamless seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, promising an exhilarating driving experience.

The exterior boasts LED headlights, butterfly doors, and a retractable active rear wing, complemented by 20” gloss carbon-fiber wheels with titanium lug nuts. The interior is a blend of luxury and race-ready functionality, featuring a multi-function steering wheel, configurable digital instrument panel, and fixed Sparco seats with reclinable carbon-fiber shells.

This GT isn't just a vehicle; it's a piece of automotive history, now available for auction. Don't miss your chance to own a slice of Ford's legendary legacy. See it here.

One-Owner 2006 Ford GT

Discover the epitome of American engineering with this one-owner 2006 Ford GT, a remarkable piece of automotive history. With just 6,988 miles on the odometer, this pristine vehicle is a gem among collectors, boasting a sleek Tungsten Gray Metallic exterior, accented with striking White racing stripes. Originating from South River, New Jersey, this Ford GT is offered by a dealer with no additional fees.

This Ford GT is a modern tribute to the legendary GT40, known for its triumphs at Le Mans. It sits on a robust aluminum spaceframe chassis and features an array of top-notch components, including Brembo brakes and carbon-fiber bucket seats. The heart of this beast is a supercharged 5.4-liter V8 engine, mated with a 6-speed manual transmission, delivering a powerhouse performance.

The GT’s exterior is a blend of function and elegance, showcasing a vented hood, side air intakes, a front splitter, and a rear diffuser. The rear clamshell bonnet, with a transparent engine window, adds to its allure, while the BBS forged aluminum wheels enhance its sporty appeal. Inside, the Ebony leather interior includes Sparco carbon fiber bucket seats, aluminum-rimmed GT40-style instrumentation, and a cast magnesium center console.

This Ford GT is not just a car; it's a testament to Ford's racing heritage and a collector's dream. With its low mileage and immaculate condition, it represents a rare opportunity to own a piece of automotive legend. Don’t miss your chance to experience the thrill of driving this iconic supercar. See it here.

