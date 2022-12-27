PCarmarket Is Selling A Stunning Pagani Huayra Roadster

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This supercar is a work of art!

Any Pagani is a special work of automotive art, considering the boutique Italian automaker takes its time crafting each one to perfection. However, this 2018 Pagani Huayra Roadster has accumulated a mere 3K miles and thus is essentially a new vehicle. When you take the low mileage into account along with the fact Pagani only made 100 of these, and this one is number 69, it’s not difficult to see how this is an exceptional modern collectible.

A show-worthy Blu Danubio tinted carbon fiber covers the “Carbotanium” composite body which gives this Italian supercar its lightness and hence amazing performance. Slip inside this hyper beast, and you’ll find a hand tailored New Jeans (blue) leather and Alcantara with gold-finished instrument dials, exposed carbon fiber weave, and black anodized aluminum trim. Other features include a shifter with exposed mechanical linkage, an integrated leather luggage set, a custom suit holder, and a touchscreen infotainment system.

However, the main attraction to this Huayra Roadster is the exceptional performance delivered largely by the hand-made twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 engine from AMG. It has on tap a monstrous 754-horsepower and propels this supercar from 0-60 mph in 3 seconds flat. Top speed is equally amazing at 238 mph. Aiding with the effortless performance is the 7-speed automated manual transmission, also providing error-free shifting. Plus, there are 4-wheel carbon ceramic brakes which bring this supercar to a halt in a hurry.

