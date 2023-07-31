PCarmarket Is Selling Porsche 964 In RS Spec

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This Rare 911 Is Finished In Special Rubystone Red.

In the world of Porsche enthusiasts, few models hold as much allure as the Porsche 964 Carrera RS. This lightweight performance car, born from the esteemed Carrera Cup racing series, was produced in limited quantities for the discerning European market. Now, an exceptional 1992 Porsche 911 Carrera RS has emerged, finished in the striking Rubystone Red color, making it a truly sought-after find.

This particular 1992 Carrera RS boasts a rich history that starts in Japan, where it was originally delivered before making its way to Europe in 2013. Owned by a prominent Porsche collector in Monaco, the car then journeyed to Germany in 2020, where it caught the eye of the current seller and was eventually imported to Canada. With approximately 43,068 kilometers (equivalent to less than 27,000 miles) showing on the odometer, this Carrera RS stands as a testament to both its rarity and its well-preserved condition.

Dressed in the captivating Rubystone Red, a color that made its debut on the 964 Carrera RS, this model exudes a unique charm that collectors covet. The body of the RS was crafted using a special seam-welding technique, featuring an aluminum front bonnet, lightweight rear bumper design, and 911 Turbo-inspired aero-style mirrors. The 17" Cup Design magnesium alloy wheels, equipped with Michelin N-rated tires from 2017, add a touch of racing elegance to the car's appearance.

The interior of the Carrera RS is purposely spartan, following the racing heritage of the model. Stripped of sound-deadening material, rear seats, power accessories, air conditioning, radio, and sunroof, it showcases lightweight carpeting and racing-style bucket seats adorned with eye-catching tri-tone pink and purple leather inserts. The door panels boast matching pink pull straps and hand-crank windows, underscoring the focus on performance and weight reduction.

Under the hood, the Carrera RS houses a specially tuned version of the 964’s 3.6-liter M64 engine, featuring hand-selected pistons and cylinders, solid rubber mounts, and a lightweight single mass flywheel. The engine delivers up to 260 horsepower to the rear wheels via a close-ratio 5-speed G50 manual gearbox and a limited-slip differential. Unassisted rack & pinion steering and front brakes sourced from the 911 Turbo contribute to the car's track-inspired handling.

Furthermore, this remarkable Carrera RS has been upgraded with a Quantum coilover suspension, which has recently undergone a thorough rebuild by the current seller. A comprehensive service history from its time in Japan, coupled with additional records dating back to 2013, further adds to the car's prestige. The seller has also recently performed a full service, comprehensive inspection, and dry ice cleaning of the undercarriage, ensuring that this Carrera RS is prepared for its next journey in the hands of an avid Porsche aficionado.

For collectors and enthusiasts who value exclusivity and authenticity, this 1992 Porsche 964 Carrera RS represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. With its limited production, iconic color, and well-documented history, this Carrera RS stands out as a true gem in the realm of classic Porsches.

