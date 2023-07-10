PCarmarket Is Selling A 2017 Mercedes-Benz G550 4x4 Squared That Will Go Anywhere

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

And it's low mileage!

Mercedes-Benz is renowned for pushing the boundaries of automotive excellence, and the special limited-edition G550 4x42 is a testament to their commitment to innovation and off-road capability. This exceptional 2017 example, finished in Electric Beam Exclusive High-Gloss paint, combines striking design elements, luxurious interiors, and unparalleled performance.

The distinguishing features of the G550 4x42 are immediately apparent. Its lifted rally-style parallel coilover suspension, along with exposed carbon fiber fender flares, portal axles, geared hubs, and triple locking differentials, make it a formidable off-road machine. Designed to conquer any terrain, this limited-edition G-Class exemplifies Mercedes' dedication to engineering excellence.

The Electric Beam Exclusive High-Gloss paint, an optional upgrade costing $22,000, adorns the exterior, accentuating its bold and rugged appearance. The black-painted roof, chrome package, and exterior stainless-steel package further enhance its striking presence. Additional exterior details include a tubular lower rear bumper, an integrated front skid plate, side steps, and a roof-mounted fairing with LED running lights. With red brake calipers, rubber mud flaps, and dual side-exit exhaust tips, this G550 4x42 exudes confidence and style. The vehicle sits atop 22" light alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion ATR tires, completing its commanding stance.

Inside the cabin, the luxury continues with the Designo Exclusive Black Nappa Leather and microfiber suede interior. The Designo Exclusive Leather Package adds diamond pattern seat inserts and door panels, creating a truly bespoke atmosphere. AMG carbon fiber trim pieces and deviated white stitching accentuate the interior's sporty and refined character. The G550 4x42 also features a leather-wrapped upper and lower dashboard, a leather and microfiber suede-wrapped steering wheel, and a full Designo microfiber suede headliner. The Seat Comfort Package, Harman/Kardon Logic-7 Surround Sound System, and COMAND online ensure an immersive and enjoyable driving experience.

Under the hood, the G550 4x42 boasts a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter M176 V8 engine, delivering an impressive output of up to 416 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque. Power is distributed to all four wheels through a 7-speed 7G-Tronic automatic transmission, providing exceptional off-road performance. The vehicle is equipped with three locking electronic differentials, portal axles, and geared hubs borrowed from the exclusive G63 6x6 model, ensuring unrivaled traction and control. The lifted coilover suspension features Ohlins dual springs and electronically adjustable variable dampers, allowing for a customizable and comfortable ride.

Maintained with care, this G550 4x42 has remained with its original owner in Florida, amassing just over 3,500 miles on the odometer. Detailed images and a clean CARFAX report further attest to the pristine condition of this exceptional vehicle.

For those seeking a unique blend of luxury, capability, and exclusivity, the Mercedes G550 4x42 represents the pinnacle of off-road performance. With its striking design, opulent interiors, and uncompromising power, this limited-edition masterpiece stands as a true testament to Mercedes' dedication to crafting extraordinary vehicles.

