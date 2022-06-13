PCarmarket Offers 19k Mile 993 Turbo

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This would be the perfect track car for any ‘90s Porsche enthusiasts.

Porsche has a reputation for building the best high-performance driver-oriented sports cars that are both exciting and usable on the road and track. Models like the 356 and 911 have made headlines for decades because of their similar focus on the driver. When behind the wheel of one of these cars, it is clear that the priority was crafting a car that could safely accomplish feats previously known only to seasoned racers with ease. That is not to say it is easy to drive one of these cars; it takes real skill to get used to the rear engine configuration and how that weight distribution affects cornering ability. This is why Porsche is such a famous brand; owning a 911 means you must be a great driver.

This is definitely the case for the subject of this piece, a stunning 1996 Porsche 993 Turbo which could be your next automotive purchase. If you happen to be a Porsche fan, then it definitely should be on your list of collector cars because of its incredible powertrain and condition. On the exterior, you won't find many, if any at all, scratches, while the interior has also been kept in great shape. Despite the bad reputation '90s interiors carry with them, this car shows off a tasteful design with safety and driver comfort in mind. This also comes with a set of race-inspired bucket seats, which keep the occupants safe while taking tight corners and hard straights.

All of this would be without function if not for the beautiful power supply behind the rear axle of this vehicle. Spinning the wheels is a 3.6-liter flat-six capable of pushing out an incredible 408 horsepower and 398 ft/lbs of torque. That power is sent through a six-speed manual transmission, providing extra control and performance. Of course, this applies on and off the track, which is why these vehicles are such unique cars for regular-spirited driving. That's precisely why you should think of this car next time you're in the market for a sports car from the late '90s with performance like no other.

