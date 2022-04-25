PCarmarket Leads The Way With Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This supercar is wild.

If a stock 2017 Lamborghini Huracan isn’t enough car for you, we’ve got just the auction lot to fit your style. This 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 has been extensively modified, and is an asphalt-pounding monster, packaged in ultra-supercar styling. Being offered by PCARMARKET, this intense Lambo is like nothing else you’re going to find on the market today.

A Heffner Twin Turbo Kit assists the 5.2-liter V10 engine, which is a $40k upgrade. This turbo kit gives the engine the potential to produce up to 920-horsepower. The Lambo has been dyno-tested and proven to have 800-horsepower at the rear wheels, which is sent from the powertrain through a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Black painted and covered in a removable satin grey vinyl wrap, this intimidating Huracan has received external upgrades like a Vorsteiner Novara Edizione full carbon fiber aero kit that has been fitted at a cost of over $40k, which includes front and rear bumpers, diffusers, wing blades and uprights, side blades, aero fenders with integrated vents and splash shields, and a rear decklid spoiler.

Slide inside and you’ll find a black leather interior with orange contrast stitching across the seats, door panels, dash, and center console. A yoke-style forged carbon fiber steering wheel replaces the original steering wheel, and a professionally installed radar detection system will give you a little heads up while you’re cruising down the road of unwanted radar bands ahead. It’s full of features and upgrades you’ll love.

