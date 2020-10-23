PC Party of Saskatchewan Platform 2020

The PC Party of Saskatchewan has established principles that are the base for our political philosophy. These principles are on the back of every PC membership. They include:

“We need to conserve our tax dollars as best we can so we can afford the programs that we need in this province, like decent education, decent health care and rural health care. If we don’t have the resources on hand to make those things a reality, then we’re in bigger trouble.” Ken Grey, The Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan

Making Saskatchewan Our Priority

1. Priority for Saskatchewan People and Businesses

We will scrap the New West Trade Partnership Agreement and put Saskatchewan business and jobs first. All contracts and services will be sourced in Saskatchewan first, then to other provinces if unavailable locally.

2. Responsible Immigration

We will push for more sustainable rates of immigration applications made through traditional legal methods; return to the foreign credentials recognition process to help qualified immigrants come to Saskatchewan and be able to contribute to the economy to their fullest potential immediately.

The SaskParty claims population growth but when you take out the out-of-country immigration Saskatchewan experienced and net loss population.

https://www12.statcan.gc.ca/census-recensement/2016/assa/fogs-spg/Facts-pr-eng.cfm As a province we need immigration, but the rate of immigration should match an actual need.

3. Government Accountability

We will

a) introduce citizen-initiated referendum legislation- if popular consensus supports major changes including topics such as separation, crown decisions, issues of morality and are supported by petition we will let the citizens of Saskatchewan decide through referendum;

b) reduce the size of the Legislative Assembly- Saskatchewan has not grown enough to require an increase in the number of MLA’s – MLA’s in Saskatchewan are based on a per capita of 20,000. In Alberta MLA’s are based on an average of 50,000 per capita. We propose moving back to 58 seats

c) Disallow Party advertising from Caucus communications funds. Tax dollars should never support party advertising

d) Eliminate political pay-for-play. Contributions to political parties should come from individuals and not large corporations or unions.

e) Eliminate out-of-province political donations.

f) Introduce days during the legislative sitting for public to directly address the chamber and the chamber and their MLA’s and cabinet ministers.

g) Introduce MLA recall legislation.

4. Provincial Autonomy

We will:

a) Develop Saskatchewan Provincial police force – move away from the Federal RCMP by establishing a provincial Sheriff/Deputy system. Additionally, allow for communities to set up local voluntary forces similar to volunteer fire departments and provide Peace Officer Training to volunteers.

b) Use the Notwithstanding Clause to fight for Saskatchewan rights including gun ownership, property owner’s rights and unfair taxation by Ottawa.

c) Challenge the Equalization unfairness by joining with other provinces to hold referendums to force the federal government to renegotiate.

5. Justice

We will

a) Introduce Property Owners Right to Access and Protect legislation

b) Provide Peace Officer Training for hospitals and other such institutions to relieve the civic and provincial Police Officers from providing security for incarcerated patients while in hospital. Currently policing resources are often tied up at hospitals securing patients that are under arrest for their entire hospital stay for days and sometimes weeks. Resources would be better allocated by providing peace officers within hospitals for this purpose.

c) Propose anti-gang Legislation and community support to develop strategy to reduce gang activity.

d) Recommend tougher sentences for child sex and child abuse crimes with a one strike law.

e) Prevent out of province offenders from accessing Saskatchewan Social Services.

f) Support gun ownership for legal law-abiding citizens.

g) Prevent the start up and operation of non-therapeutic and non-regulated massage parlours (Body Rub Parlours). These are often linked to human trafficking, lower property values and illegal activity and should be shut down.

